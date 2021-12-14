The new variant of the Covid-19 virus is already present in 77 countries, despite the fact that the WHO considers that it could be found throughout the planet although it has not yet been detected. The entity asked not to “underestimate” the variant.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 was first reported in South Africa on November 24. Three weeks later, it is already present in 77 countries, but the World Health Organization (WHO) believes that it could be “in most countries” on the planet.

The warning was made on Tuesday by the director general of the international entity, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who asked not to underestimate this new variant: “people consider that the Omicron variant is associated with less serious cases, but we have learned before that to underestimate this virus it is dangerous”.

On Monday, December 13, there was the first death of a patient affected by Ómicron in the United Kingdom, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that 40% of the cases of Covid-19 that have been registered in London, the country’s capital, They are for this variant.

Citizens remain in line waiting for vaccines or reinforcements against COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, where the first death from the Omicron variant occurred on Monday, December 14, 2021 REUTERS – TOBY MELVILLE

This Tuesday, the director of the United States Center for Disease Control, Rochelle Walensky, offered a less discouraging picture, ensuring that genomic sequencing tests revealed that Ómicron represents less than 3% of infections nationwide, but reaches a 13% peak in New York and New Jersey.

News on the #OmicronVariant: New data out of the CDC today demonstrates that our genomic sequencing estimates Omicron at about 3% across the nation, & at about 13% in NY & NJ. While it is rapidly increasing, we have the tools needed to fight # COVID19. Get vaccinated, get boosted. https://t.co/RARYRNVeds – Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) December 14, 2021



More contagious than the Delta variant?

The multiplication of the new variant occurs despite the travel restrictions that many countries put in place to limit the entry of people from various countries in South Africa.

Passengers wait to board at the Johannesburg airport. Several countries have imposed travel restrictions from Africa, to limit the spread of the Omicron variant, December 14, 2021 REUTERS – SUMAYA HISHAM

Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that Ómicron is expanding “at a rate that we had not seen in any of the previous variants”, so he urged to continue practicing preventive measures such as the use of masks, avoid concentrations and maintain hand hygiene.

The rapid spread of the new lineage could be attributed to the thirty mutations it contains of the spike protein, which is the link for the entry of the virus into the body.

“Even if Ómicron causes fewer serious cases, a sharp increase in infections may again collapse insufficiently prepared health systems,” warned this Ghebreyesus, speaking from Geneva.

Ómicron was declared a “variant of concern” by the WHO since its detection, precisely as a result of this multiplying capacity, but the White House advisor on the health crisis Anthony Fauci, affirmed that it was “practically certain” that it did not cause more cases. serious than Delta.

Inequality in vaccination, at the root of Ómicron

The report presented by Adhanom Ghebreyesus contradicts the Omicron prevention policy that many countries in the global north have advanced: accelerating the administration of booster doses of vaccines to the general population.

The WHO reiterated its concern about the inequity that continues to be observed in the distribution of vaccines, and warned that, while there are countries in the reinforcement phase, there are 41 nations that have not managed to complete the immunization scheme or 10% of their population , and another 98 have not reached 40%.

“It is really very simple: the priority in each country, and globally, should be to protect the least protected, not the most protected,” said the director general of the WHO.

With Reuters and EFE