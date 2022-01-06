The omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread like wildfire around the world and causing record numbers of new daily infections that force to decree closures and new restrictions when two years of pandemic.

On Wednesday, U.S, the most mourning country in the world with more than 832,000 deaths from covid-19, registered some 600,000 new cases.

These figures forced the postponement of the awards ceremony for the prestigious Grammy music awards, scheduled for January 31, while the Sundance Film Festival, scheduled for January 20-30 in Utah, will be held online.

In Latin America, Peru, the country with the highest mortality rate from covid-19 in the world (612 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in a country of 33 million inhabitants), registered 8,687 new cases confirmed in one day on Wednesday, the highest figure in eight months.

The government reduced the capacity in closed spaces and extended the night curfew to try to contain this new wave.

People queue up for a free molecular test and to be vaccinated at a makeshift health center on a street in central Lima on January 5, 2022. Photo: Cris BOURONCLE / AFP

In Bolivia, more than 10,000 new infections were registered on Wednesday, a record since the pandemic began, and the authorities are especially concerned about the situation in the city of Santa Cruz, the epicenter of infections, where it is feared that the situation will spiral out of control. .

Carlos Hurtado, head of Epidemiology of the Regional Government Health Service, explained that “for the third day in the history (of the pandemic) we passed 50 percent positivity, that is, out of 100 tests taken, 51 were positive.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) stipulates that above 50 percent positive the situation is no longer under control.

An abortion outside a hospital

Worldwide, the coronavirus has caused at least 5.4 million deaths and nearly 300 million cases. Ómicron is much more contagious than the previous variants but it is not causing an increase in mortality, according to official figures.

In ChinaHowever, where the first cases of covid-19 were registered at the end of 2019, the strategy of the authorities remains “zero covid” and the authorities are applying new and severe restrictions.

Hong Kong, where a hundred cases of omicron were registered, will close its borders as of Saturday and for two weeks to all travelers from eight countries, including the United States.

Residents queue to be tested for COVID-19 in Xi’an, China’s northern Shaanxi province, on December 29, 2021.

Neighboring Macau will do the same starting Sunday, but for all international travelers.

China has practically eradicated the infections thanks to its drastic measures, which include severe lockdowns and quarantines, massive diagnostic tests and border closures.

According to official figures, it has only registered 103,121 cases since the start of the pandemic. But the small outbreaks that are detected worry the authorities on the eve of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which will be held from February 4 to 20.

In the northern city of Xi’an, where the 13 million inhabitants have been confined for two weeks, an eight-month pregnant woman suffered an abortion outside a hospital that refused to treat her for two hours because she had no a recent negative covid test, according to a message posted on social media.

A photograph of the woman, sitting on a stool and surrounded by a pool of blood, is going around the world. AFP has not been able to verify this message, which has now been deleted, but the Xi’an mayor’s office announced the suspension of the hospital director and other officials and the opening of an investigation for events “that caused great concern and impact. negative in society “, according to the text released by the municipal authorities.

In France, where the record number of 332,252 new infections was registered on Wednesday, the deputies approved a bill on the vaccination passport, a certificate that will be necessary to enter a cinema, a bar and certain transport, for example. In Italy, it was decided to make vaccination compulsory for those over 50 years of age, that is, half of the population.

AFP

