The Shared Custody Bill is very important, and its preliminary text should appear in the next few months. On December 19, Maria Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights under the President of Russia, told Izvestia about this.

“We are working on it with the team, we are in the working group in the State Duma. Now the Federation Council is also actively involved. The bottom line is that if a parent, due to various circumstances, transfers his already 18-year-old child to a psycho-neurological boarding school, he must still remain his guardian. Now, in such a situation, he transfers all rights to the institution, ”she said.

According to the Ombudsman, it is important to determine the number of co-guardians that a particular incapacitated or partially incapacitated person may have.

“The second block concerns the functions that will be performed by guardians, the distribution of these functions. The third important point is whether non-profit organizations will participate in this, what competencies, specialists, resources they must have in order to be a co-guardian and participate in helping a particular person, ”added Lvova-Belova.

There is hope that the preliminary text of the bill will appear in the coming months, and further discussion will begin with the professional community, with legislators in order to achieve its entry into force, the children’s ombudsman emphasized.

Read more in an exclusive interview with Izvestia:

They are afraid of loud noises, worry about their future