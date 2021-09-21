THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday 21 September 2021, 13:02

The Association for the Conservation of the Heritage of the Huerta de Murcia (Huermur) received a notification from the Ombudsman stating that

the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Region of Murcia refuses to respond to the repeated requirements carried out by this High Commissioner since January, and indicates that it will proceed to include said regional administration in the corresponding report to the Cortes Generales and the declaration of the

“hostile and disruptive” attitude of Culture.

Huermur has been requesting from the Ministry of Culture since 2019 the constitution and start-up of the Regional Advisory Council for Cultural Heritage and the Council of Archeology, established since 2007 in the regional law as organs of citizen participation, as well as entry into them, “Without any response or solutions to date,” they claim in a statement.

The conservationist entity criticizes that the Ministry of Culture refuses through silence to implement these necessary participation bodies, thus creating a vacuum in the management and surveillance of the historical and cultural heritage of the Region of Murcia. Huermur remarks that Law 4/2007 of Cultural Heritage, as well as Law 9/1985 of the Advisory Bodies of the Region of Murcia, oblige the existence of these bodies to make effective the

constitutional right of citizens to participate in public affairs through the collegiate bodies of the regional public administration.

Huermur also points out that “today the Ministry of Culture is giving an infinity of permits for archaeological excavations, dismantling of remains, and other interventions without having constituted the proper Archeology Advisory Council, which must issue a prior report before resolve the excavation requests “, details the group that reiterates that” it is not possible to continue for another day granting authorizations to projects on the cultural heritage of the Region,

without having these mandatory control and supervision tools of the actions of the Ministry of Culture.

The High Commissioner of the Cortes Generales expressly states in his letter sent to the Ministry that «

the absence of a response to this last requirement would be expressive of a lack of collaboration of the Administration and of the breach of the legal duty ”contained in the Organic Law of the Ombudsman, and that also“ would give rise to the foreseen effects (…) including the corresponding report to the General Courts and the declaration of the hostile and obstructive attitude ».

Finally, the president of Huermur, Sergio Pacheco, pointed out that “it is a real shame that the Administration that is supposed to ensure the correct conservation of the historical and cultural heritage of the Region is hiding so as not to give explanations to the Ombudsman. Town or to Huermur ».