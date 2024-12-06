The Ombudsman, Angel Gabilondoconsiders “unjustified” the arguments of municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants that have not yet implemented Low Emission Zones (ZBE) and urges this Thursday in a statement those who have not yet done so to do so “as soon as possible.”

According to Law 7/2021 on Climate Change and Energy Transition, these low-emission zones in all municipalities based on these population levels should have come into operation on January 1, 2023.

The Ombudsman considers that none of the arguments offered by the municipalities consulted justify the delay in the establishment of these zones, whose purpose is the fight against climate change and improving air quality in cities. Also remember that some of them have received financial aid for its implementation.

It also urges that municipalities that have already established a Low Emission Zone (ZBE) in their territory refrain from adopting any measure that represents regression.

The objective is to reduce CO₂ emissions

The Ombudsman has sent 11 recommendations to 33 city councils and urges all those municipalities obliged to establish ZBEs, whose objective is to reduce CO₂ emissions that cause climate change and emissions of polluting gases harmful to health, “to do so as soon as possible.” sooner and avoid further delays and delays”.

The Ombudsman requested information from 18 municipalities that in November 2023 had not yet started the processing of the ZBE: Aranjuez, Arganda del Rey, Arona, Barakaldo, Calvia, Cerdanyola del Vallès, Coslada, Ferrol, Granadilla de Abona, Mijas, Motril, Orihuela, Port of Santa Maria, San Cristobal de La Laguna, Sanlucar de Barrameda, Telde, Three Songs and Valdemoro.

Likewise, it addressed seven municipalities that had begun the processing of the ZBE, but whose implementation was delayed: Alicante, Bilbao, Cordova, Malaga, Murcia, Palma de Mallorca and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The institution also requested explanations from eight municipalities in which the implementation of ZBE had been slowed down or suspended: Badalona, Castello, Elche, Gijon, lorca, Majadahonda, Valencia and Valladolid.

The Ombudsman has received the requested reports from all the town councils with which actions began in November 2023, except those of Arona, El Puerto de Santa María and Murcia, despite being obliged by law to respond to the requirements of the institution as High Commissioner of the Cortes Generales.

The reasons for the delay

The reasons given to justify the delay in the implementation of ZBEs are very varied. In summary, the municipalities allege the lack of sufficient time for the approval of the ZBE, the technical complexity of its installation, the assistance of specialized personnel to undertake it or the lack of sufficient financial resources to carry it out.

Likewise, some town councils argue that they have opted for the convenience of undertaking other actions in terms of mobility or pollution, or have alleged the low level of pollution existing in their municipality or the special urban geography of the population.

In the opinion of the Ombudsman, none of the arguments offered in their responses by the consulted municipalities justify the delay in the establishment of the ZBEs, which is required in accordance with Law 7/2021, on Climate Change and Energy Transition, and to whose implementation some have already received financial help.