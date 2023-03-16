The Ombudsman has stated in his 2022 annual report that “in 2021 several complaints from various associations were already mentioned in which they denounced that the General Directorate of Cultural Assets of the Ministry of Education and Culture was not facilitating consultation and access by electronically to the files. The Community claimed “that it had not yet established its General Electronic Access Point.”

The Ombudsman recalls that the law is clear about transparency: “Access to information will preferably be done electronically.” And he makes two suggestions »so that the Ministry, led by Marcos Ortuño, put an end to« the lack of progress to comply with these legal obligations ».

It is about the now General Directorate of Heritage, headed by Pablo Braquehais, “without further delay, give associations access to files electronically.” Sources from the Ministry indicated that “work is being done on the implementation of electronic access, but in any case access to any file by interested parties is fully guaranteed in person.”

mobility on trains



Regarding rail services, the Ombudsman “has processed numerous complaints regarding deficiencies in the accessibility of Line C-1 of the Alicante-Murcia suburban train” for people with reduced mobility. Sources from Renfe, a company of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, admitted that there are 24 daily trains (12 in each direction) with limitations for this group. However, they highlighted that since December 20 there are 16 daily convoys (8 in each direction) adapted and that there are plans to renew the train fleet.