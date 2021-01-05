The Ombudsman Temporary workers have answered the tax administration’s helplines – the Deputy Ombudsman criticizes the practice

Temporary employees are not criminally liable, unlike the Tax Administration’s own employees doing the same work.

Deputy Ombudsman Maija Sakslin criticizes the use of temporary labor in the Tax Administration’s telephone counseling.

In its recent decision, Sakslin states that advice is part of the authority’s statutory tasks and is therefore a public administrative task.

According to the Constitution, the performance of public administrative tasks should, as a general rule, be the sole responsibility of the authority.

Laissa there is no provision for the Tax Administration to use temporary labor. The main problem is that temporary workers are not criminally liable for their actions, unlike those who do the same work and are employed by the Tax Administration.

“The use of temporary staff requires that a provision be added to the legislation that persons employed as temporary staff in the Tax Administration are subject to the provisions on criminal liability in the performance of their public administration duties,” Sakslin emphasizes.

In this context, according to Sakslin, it would also be useful for the Committee on Constitutional Affairs to obtain a position on whether the use of temporary labor in the Tax Administration should be regulated by law.

Tax Administration according to the study, temporary labor was used to offset peak peaks in telephone counseling.

A total of 25 temporary employees worked in the Tax Administration in 2020 from March to the end of September. In seven months, they answered about 50,000 calls, or about one-fifth of all calls.

According to the tax administration, temporary agency work was used only in basic advice that did not use discretion or interpret tax legislation.

If the matter required discretionary consideration, the temporary worker was instructed to transfer the call to the official in charge.

The tax administration emphasized its responsibility for training, mentoring and supervising temporary workers.

“The tax administration is responsible for any errors in the procedure and any damage that the customer may suffer.”

According to the tax administration, the use of temporary labor was related to Sakslin’s decision in the autumn of 2019, in which the tax administration was accused of poor service. The majority of customer calls were not answered, so customers did not receive proper advice.

In its second decision, Sakslin while the Tax Administration considered the automated taxation and decision-making process illegal because it is not based on law.

Fresh In its decision, Sakslin points out that, according to the Constitution, a public administrative task may be delegated to a non – public authority only by law or by operation of law.

“According to the preamble to the Constitution, the wording emphasizes that the performance of public administrative tasks must be the responsibility of the public authority and that tasks may be delegated to non-public authorities only to a limited extent.”

The Tax Administration Act does provide for the transfer of ancillary tasks to a private party, but telephone advice is not one of these tasks.

Sakslin pointed out that although the temporary workers worked under the management and supervision of the Tax Administration, they were not criminally liable. As a result, they are in a different position from those who provide telephone advice to those in official and employment employment with the Tax Administration.

Sakslin gave rude feedback on the activities of the Tax Administration and estimated that it has itself caused congestion in the telephone service.

“The tax administration no longer sent the pre-filled tax return with a return guide and did not provide the contact details of the tax offices other than on its website. The tax administration had, by its own measures, increased the need for telephone advice and congestion by directing its customers who need advice on filing a tax return and asking their customers for contact information to call the customer service number. ”

According to Sakslin, the procedure for correcting and supplementing the pre-filled tax return did not meet the requirements of good administration.