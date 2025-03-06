Although the complaints of the neighbors were not heard in the plenary of the Madrid City Council, held a few days ago, in which it was approved to give the exit gun to the Formula 1 Grand Prix in the Spanish capital, these are not going to be still. They have sent the Ombudsman almost 100 complaints, which he has admitted for processing, due to the noise and environmental problems that will be generated in the city.

The residents of Valdebebas, the most affected neighborhood, consider that the works of the urban circuit and the celebration of the F1 Grand Prix will affect their daily lives. In fact, there are already two reports that collect, for example, that José Luis Martínez Almeida’s project involves the disappearance of 549 trees. Of the 66 entities that presented allegations, many of them from the neighbors, almost none were taken into account, in the aforementioned special plan.

The Ombudsman, Ángel Gabilondo, considers that the decision of the Madrid town hall “could have an impact on constitutional rights such as the enjoyment of the adequate environment (article 45) if corrective measures are not taken,” as explained in The country.

Opposition to the project

The neighborhood rejection is 53%

The Community of Madrid already gave a pull of ears to the town hall itself because the environmental issue was not correctly collected in the special plan, approved a few days ago and that collects the regulatory framework.

The Valdebebas neighborhood association has conducted a survey in the neighborhood and 53% of the neighbors reject the project for “the fear of noise, pollution and traffic jams, which will be generated”.

The most affected area will be the IFEMA environment, where its facilities will also be expanded at 13,600 meters, as well as homes north of the M-11 of the Valdefuentes neighborhood. It is estimated that the homes of the zone will suffer levels above 80 decibels during training and the celebration of the race, a level that can bother a lot in an urban environment. In addition, during the works and later “bottlenecks” will be generated, that is, traffic jams to access the neighborhood itself, since in the days of the celebration of the circuit itself there will be cut streets.

Read too

Given the private complaints of the neighbors and neighborhood associations, Gabilondo has requested information from the Madrid City Council.