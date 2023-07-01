Children in a family from the Vladimir region, the girl from which showed a gesture on Channel One, which is considered a signal for help, are safe and feel good. Yulia Rasnyanskaya, children’s ombudsman in the region, told about this on July 1.

According to her, the relevant authorities communicated with the family yesterday.

“We can say with confidence that the children are safe and feel good,” Rasnyanskaya is quoted as saying. “RIA News”

An additional check has been organized for the family, but it has already been under the control of the Ombudsman for Children in the region since 2020.

“One way or another, we periodically control what happens there, due to the fact that the girl’s parents, former spouses, are quite emotional about everything that happens,” the ombudswoman concluded.

On the air of the program “Male and Female” on Channel One on June 21, the girl’s parents became the heroes of the issue “Litigation”, during which they showed an interview with the children of a divorced couple. One of them showed an international gesture asking for help with domestic violence.

The day before, the mother of the young heroine Christina told Izvestia what the public should pay attention to, pointing to the father of Milana’s youngest daughter and his aggression. According to her, the meetings of a man with his daughter became traumatic for children.

Investigators organized an investigation. Maria Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights under the President, addressed the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor’s Office