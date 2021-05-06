Several people queue outside an office of the Valencian Employment and Training Service (Servef). MANUEL BRUQUE / EFE

The Ombudsman has called on the Secretary of State for Employment and Social Economy and the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) to simplify “as much as possible” the management of the benefits and aid offered in the face of the high complaints received, particularly regarding referred to the extraordinary protection of temporary employment regulation files (ERTE).

In its annual report for the year 2020, this institution warns of the numerous complaints due to problems in contacting the SEPE by phone or through its website and of “excessive delay” in assigning a date in cases of virtual appointment requests. Also of the management of the ERTE, especially due to the difficulties in telematically accessing the processing of the application, due to the delay in the recognition and payment of benefits and due to errors in the amount or in the undue termination of the benefit, he remarks.

In this sense, it reports that the Ombudsman opened proceedings before the Secretary of State for Employment and Social Economy, formulating recommendations for improving the management of ERTEs and communication with the SEPE. Faced with this, he assures that “the response was positive, without prejudice to the enormous difficulty in materializing these improvements in practice while the enormous workload and the inevitable short-term insufficiency of the human and technical resources available by the SEPE persist” .

It also highlights that last year Social Security benefits were “a key tool for the protection of salaried and self-employed workers and vulnerable groups affected by the economic effects of the pandemic.” Recognizing the “breadth” of the measures adopted with the outbreak of the pandemic, the Ombudsman indicates that he made proposals to improve social protection, many of which were accepted.

This is the case of groups that were left out of unemployment protection, such as those terminated in a trial period who had been voluntarily terminated in the three months before, those who had terminated their employment with an offer to join another position without finishing being effective, the permanent discontinuous workers or the collective of artists.

On the other hand, the Ombudsman also highlights the approval of the new vital minimum income for the prevention of the risk of poverty and social exclusion, considering it “a hopeful and important advance”. However, it is urgent to resolve the “high” number of pending files to prevent people in the worst economic situation from continuing without coverage. “For this”, this institution emphasizes, “it is essential to increase the capacity of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), with human and technical resources, and it is also necessary to simplify the procedure and regulation, which are very complex and demanding. ”.