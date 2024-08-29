Needless to say, these Olympics and the related shows have truly amazed and thrilled us. One for all the performance of the metal music band GOJIRA who played from the balconies of the Conciergerie, accompanied by a singer who played Queen Marie Antoinette, with her head severed by the guillotine in her hand. Superb. It is worth remembering that this edition of the games should have taken place in Rome but due to the refusal of the former mayor Raggi this was not possible.

Unfortunately, the artist’s largest retrospective exhibition ended before the Olympics. Constantin Brancusi at the Center Pompidou. It was truly not to be missed.

But we can still console ourselves with other goodies that will perhaps compensate for this organizational shortcoming.

THE WORLDS COMME THE VA. Bourse de Commerce Pinault Collection until September 2nd unless extended.

This is an exhibition not to be missed and that makes you think. What is the world like? Artists like Kimsooja show us, with his installation “To Breathe – Constellation” occupying the museum rotunda. The mirrored floor creates a surreal space where the visitors’ bodies defy the laws of gravity.

The generational clash is present throughout the exhibition, which displays works from the Pinault collection starting from the 1980s. The old men in wheelchairs who crash into each other, by artists Sun Yuan and Peng Yu, are surprising. Around them is the changing world. On the first floor, we find works by Koons, Hirst, Sherman, Cattelan, Imhof, Lavier, Taburet, Sturtevant and many others who show us our weaknesses and our nightmares.

FONDAZIONE VUITTON. MATISSE: THE RED STUDIO. Until September 9.

Opened in 2014 This large exhibition center located in the Bois de Boulogne park and designed by the architect Frank O. Gehry, will surprise you and leave you speechless: 3850 square meters of exhibition rooms. The twelve white sails that stand out on the top of the building were made of steel, wood, curved sheets of glass and cover the numerous terraces from which you have incredible views of Paris.

I had stopped at the Matisse exhibition at the Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome but this is something else entirely. The exhibition focuses on the famous painting “The Red Study”, which was in Issy-Les-Moulineaux, in which the artist painted the content inside with all his works present made as if they were in miniature. This work was not very successful and not even the most important collectors appreciated it. Then in 1949 it was purchased by the Moma in New York which lent it to the Foundation. In the painting we can see the serial sculptures of the heads of Jeannette and the sailor. Then canvases such as Dance and Purple Cyclamen, paintings within the painting that inspired other artists such as De Chirico and Magritte.

FONDAZIONE VUITTON. SHAPES AND COLORS: A TRIBUTE TO ELLSWORTH KELLY. Until September 9th.

In homage to the centenary of the birth of this great American abstract artist, the Vuitton Foundation, in collaboration with the Glenstone Museum and the Ellsworth Kelly Studio, is exhibiting over one hundred paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs and collages that well represent his artistic journey over time.

Its color is the most striking feature. The work “Yellow Curve” which extends over 60 square meters leaving the viewer speechless. Not to mention “Tableau Vert” and “Painting in Three Panels” or even “Spectrum VIII” made in 2014 specifically to decorate the auditorium of the Vuitton Foundation.

In short, a journey into beauty through colors, shapes, lines and space that you absolutely must not miss.

FONDAZIONE VUITTON. “INSIDE THE HORIZON” BY OLAFUR ELIASSON. Permanent exhibition.

From Ellsworth’s yellow we move on to Eliasson’s yellow. The artist’s entire installation is located in the basement of the building exactly where the waterfall reaches. It represents a mirrored kaleidoscope that divides the image of the world and the things we see.

All this creates new horizons and dialogues with Gehry’s particular architecture.

MUSEO DU QUAI BRANLY. MEXICAN. Until September 9th.

This is the last museum built in Paris in 2006 and inaugurated by the then President Jacques Chirac who commissioned it. Located near the Eiffel Tower, it is a fundamental destination for those who love non-Western arts. Designed by Archistar Jean Nouvel, the location is truly beautiful and unique. Inside you can learn about the primitive arts of four continents, including: Africa, America, Asia and Oceania. The “Mexica” exhibition fits perfectly into the museum context. Referring to the discovery of February 21, 1978 when in Mexico City by chance they discovered the ruins of the ancient city of Tenochtitlan, erroneously attributed to the Aztecs for centuries. These discoveries opened a new chapter in studies, revealing new truths and documentation on the mysterious Mexica empire. The exhibition is like a captivating journey through the customs, habits and beliefs of this population with over 200 rites of veneration of local deities.

A journey through time.

GUIMET MUSEUM. GUARDIANS OF TIME BY JIANG QIONG ER. Until February 2025.

In one of the most beautiful and recently restored museums in Paris, this exhibition by the Shanghai artist Jiang Quing Er opens the Year of China with spectacular installations that reinterpret Chinese culture with its mythological symbols. The facade of the museum is covered with a red tulle sheet that represents the color of China. There are also twelve mythical creatures inspired by Chinese legends. All this represents “the origin”.

For “initiation” the columns of the rotunda of the museum entrance are covered in red in different shades representing the legendary Chinese symbolism. The library on the first floor presents a visual and sound installation entitled “Twelve Calls” where a set of bronze statues arranged in a circular pattern represent: Authenticity, Fraternity, Inclusion, Peace, Equality, Kindness, Time, Exploration, Courage, Nature, Wisdom and Freedom. On the green terrace the installation “Her Voice –Bravery” covers the roof of the museum with a gigantic net on which the words of a collective of women have been written using a new script inspired by nu shu which is the only language in the world used only by women. The cathartic journey ends on the fourth floor for “Introspection” where the hall of the guardians who meditate and scrutinize us awaits you. Throughout the year, it will be possible to meditate and reflect on the meaning of time and life also through tea and incense ceremonies surrounded by natural stones and a scented mesh of 5000 pu’er tea bricks.

PARIS PHILHARMONIC. METAL (Diabolus in Musica). Until September 29.

In the beautiful building designed by Archistar Jean Nouvel I recommend everyone to see this exhibition curated by Milan Garcin and Corentin Charbonnier that offers us a complete vision of all the metal groups in the world. Not only Metallica, Iron Maden, Behemoth, Gojira, Pantera, Slipknot, Slayer, Anthrax, Korn, etc etc. You will find videos of the historical concerts, musical instruments, t-shirts, paintings and sets, costumes, vinyls, posters from private collectors from all over the world. Temples dedicated to a different musical group await you, such as Black Sabbath, Alice Cooper, Metallica, Megadeth, Kiss, System of a Down, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple and Ozzy Osbourne.

Don’t miss it. As soon as you exit you will find yourself in front of the palace of city ​​of music by another Archistar, Christian de Porzamparc. The museum of musical instruments is truly a surprise along with the architecture of the building with its soft tones that recall musical notes.

Picasso Museum. Exhibition “Picasso Iconophagus”. Until September 15

One of the largest museums in the world, it houses some of the artist’s most important works. It was inaugurated in 1985 by socialist president Mitterand in the splendid Sale’ palace in the heart of the Marais district. The permanent exhibition follows a path from 1895 to 1972 and follows the master’s entire creative journey. The exhibition “Picasso Iconofago” allows us to discover Pablo’s approach to the history of art with a mix of deconstructions, decompositions and studies of the works of the great masters. Through themes such as the minotaur, the hero and the voyeur, you will discover his drawings, sculptures and paintings.

CENTRE POMPIDOU. SURREALISM. Until January 13, 2025.

An interesting exhibition. Those who saw the Venice Art Biennale two years ago and the exhibition also in Venice at the Guggenheim Museum “Surrealism and Magic”, will find several works on display. But the exhibition also talks about the evolution of the movement and includes artists such as De Chirico, Mirò and others. If you go there, don’t miss the permanent exhibition that is definitely worth a visit.

ITALIAN INSTITUTE OF CULTURE. THE CHALLENGES OF THE BODY. Until September 19

In this building that was once the beautiful Hôtel de Galliffet, in the centre of Saint Germain, and which was built between 1776 and 1792 by the architect Jacques-Guillame Legrande, an important exhibition dedicated to bodies is taking place.

It was frequented by many illustrious personalities including Benjamin Constant, Chateaubriand, Napoleon Ier, Madame de Stael etc. In 1909 it was acquired by the Italian state also becoming the seat of the embassy. Surrounded by a beautiful garden with roses, when I arrived I was welcomed by its director Antonio Calbi, a very kind person who explained and summarized the exhibition to me. I photographed it in the first room where there is the copy of the “Boxer Seated” made in 3D for the exhibition Tota Italia in Beijing, the original of which is kept at the Museo Nazionale Romano, surrounded by the many photos of real boxers by the Roman photographer Piero Pompili. I breathe a Franco-Pasolinian atmosphere. The exhibition explores the relationship between art and sport with the passing of time. A lucid vision that also involves the sculpture “Man in Motion” by Umberto Boccioni and a plaster copy of the “Discobolus” by Lancellotti. The three sculptures are surrounded by the works of 47 important artists.

Finally, I recommend everyone to visit the many artistic residences that abound in the historic center of Paris. Among these I mention the interesting 59 Rivoli. A truly magical place. An entire building in the center dedicated to art. This building was occupied in 1999 by 3 artists who then opened it to the public in 2009 and every year over 40,000 people visit these artists’ studios that exceed 30 units. Some names? Luigi La Ferla, Kim Naryeong, Fay Lea, Miles and Gaspard Delanoe. The same goes for Belleville Villa a former department store occupied by artists and turned into their studio and often a gallery to show their works. I was accompanied to visit it by the sculptor Sevak Grigoryan whom I thank. A place not to be missed.

I also recommend you the Viaduct of the Arts – Viaduc des artan old railway viaduct of the Bastille line. A pedestrian path accompanied by 60 red brick arches where you will find murals and a series of copper and silver workshops. The path starts from the Bastille and reaches Saint-Mandè and you can also see unusual views of the city among the vegetation. It is the first elevated path in world history. Before the one in New York, the High Line Park.