THE Olympic Games 2024 perhaps represent the first edition, in decades, that has not had its official transposition into a video game, and according to what was reported by Eurogamer it seems that this was a precise choice on the part of the International Olympic Committee, which would have deliberately decided to abandon Mario & Sonic or any other more classical interpretation of the Olympics in video games for explore the NFT and eSports fields instead.
Indeed, with the games now underway for days, it is clear that there is no official video game transposition of the 2024 Olympics on the horizon. In recent years, these had been entrusted mainly to the Mario & Sonic franchise, managed by Sega in collaboration with Nintendo, which had represented in the most recent editions a sort of video game and cartoon version of the various sports disciplines.
Interviewed by Eurogamer, Lee Cocker, producer who has worked on several installments of the Mario & Sonic series, has clearly stated that the IOC has decided to abandon the franchise in question.
The IOC seems to continue with choices that are not approved by gamers
The Committee did not renew the official licensing agreement with Sega and Nintendo, causing it to expire in 2020 without covering this new edition of the Olympic Games.
“They wanted to explore other partnerships around NFTs and eSports,” Cocker explained, “Basically, the IOC wanted to bring everything back to a more internal management and for this reason he looked for other partners also in search of possible higher revenues”.
Cocker is also quite knowledgeable about the matter, considering that he previously worked for ISM Ltd, a company specialized in the management of sports and marketing rights that handled the licensing of the Olympic Games.
The only official video game of the 2024 Olympics, although not very well known, is therefore Olympics Go! Paris 2024a free-to-play game designed primarily for the mobile market but also available on PC, developed by the Korean team nWay and also containing NFTs in an internal marketplace, connected to the ETH L2 Wallets.
On the eSports front, the International Olympic Committee recently announced an exclusive agreement with Saudi Arabia to host the first dedicated Olympics in 2025 and the next ones for 12 years, in another decision that has sparked controversy.
