THE Olympic Games 2024 perhaps represent the first edition, in decades, that has not had its official transposition into a video game, and according to what was reported by Eurogamer it seems that this was a precise choice on the part of the International Olympic Committee, which would have deliberately decided to abandon Mario & Sonic or any other more classical interpretation of the Olympics in video games for explore the NFT and eSports fields instead.

Indeed, with the games now underway for days, it is clear that there is no official video game transposition of the 2024 Olympics on the horizon. In recent years, these had been entrusted mainly to the Mario & Sonic franchise, managed by Sega in collaboration with Nintendo, which had represented in the most recent editions a sort of video game and cartoon version of the various sports disciplines.

Interviewed by Eurogamer, Lee Cocker, producer who has worked on several installments of the Mario & Sonic series, has clearly stated that the IOC has decided to abandon the franchise in question.