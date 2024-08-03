The Olympics are good for the Government: the Affaritaliani.it survey

The Olympic Games are good for the government majority, which is growing in the sentiment of the Italian public opinion on voting intentions.



The polling institute confirms it LAB21.01which with the 3×1000 carried out the usual weekly opinion poll between 23 July and 2 August 2024 to test it by administering 1,000 valid and complete interviews to a representative sample of the adult population. The party led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is confirmed in first place: Fratelli d’Italia reaches 28.7% with a growth of +0.5% compared to the previous survey; the party of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo is positioned next Salvini which reaches 9.2% with a slight increase compared to last week and overtakes the party led by Antonio Tajani which stops at 9.1% (-0.2%); the Centre-Right coalition Noi moderateti closes with 0.9%.

As for the hemisphere of the In the Centre-Left, the Democratic Party is still in first place with 23.2% (a drop of 0.3%); followed by the 5 Star Movement at 10.9%, up 0.4 percentage points; closing the center-left coalition Green Alliance – Left with 5.5%. Outside the two large groups, the parties led by Carlo Calenda Azione and the one led by Cateno de Luca Sud Chiama Nord (1.5%) grew by 0.1%. On the other hand, Italia Viva 2.6% and Più Europa 2.1% fell by 0.1%.

