Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Our national Olympic football team has started its training in the Chinese city of Dalian, in preparation for the qualifiers for the U-23 AFC Asian Cup Finals «Qatar 2024», where our team plays in Group G that includes China, India and the Maldives, and our team begins its campaign in the qualifiers by facing the owner of the land, the Chinese team. Sept. 6.

Our team’s mission had arrived in Dalian, and it was received at the airport by officials from the Asian and Chinese Football Associations, and Jamal Buhindi, the team’s manager, who preceded the mission to China to arrange logistical matters.

The national team list includes 26 players, who were called up by Spaniard Denis Silva to compete in the qualifiers, and they are: Ahmed Fawzi, Ahmed Mahmoud, Nawaf Al Harthy, Rakan Walid, Zayed Al Zaabi “Al Jazeera”, Issa Khalfan, Muhammad Abbas “Al Ain”, Khaled Tawheed, Hamad Fahd “Sharjah”. Walid Rashid, Yasser Hassan, Sultan Adel “Ittihad Kalba”, Maid Al-Tunaiji, Abdullah Abbas, Muhammad Abdul Rahman, Ali Abdulaziz “Victory”, Sultan Al-Badwawi, fought Abdullah Suhail “Shabab Al-Ahly”, Abdullah Abdulaziz “Ajman”, Abdullah Al-Hammadi » Al Dhafra, Hamad Al Muqbali (Fujairah), Ismail Al Zaabi (Al Batayeh), Fahd Badr (UAE), Abdulaziz Al Balushi (Al Wahda), Hamdan Abdul Rahman (Hatta), Khamis Al Mansouri (Bani Yas).