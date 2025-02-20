The facilities of ‘La Cantera’ of the Real Regatas Club of Alicante They will host from this Friday until Sunday 23 a new edition of the Valencian Community Olympic Week. In this 2025 edition the participating classes will be, in this first weekend, Ilca 4 and the novel Wingfoil.

The ILCA 4 class is in a great moment and with an important fleet of 55 ships registered. It is one of the chosen classes after the optimist for the regatists who choose to continue in an individual class, already in the youth category. This edition highlights the participation of the Spanish Cup champion of Ilca 4, Marta Ferrando (RCN Valencia). Your sister Blanca, Optimist world champion, will also be on the exit line. It will be released in Alicante Mateo Carbonell (CN Jávea), absolute bronze and teams in teams at the last World Cup in Optimist, held in Argentina. It will be a good test for the young fleet of the RCR Alicante, with Francisco Martínez, Alberto García, Quique García and Eugenio Ribelles.

For its part The Wingfoil class will release participation in the Olympic Week And he will do so with the presence of the entire female podium in the last Spanish championship played in Sant Antoni de Portmay (Ibiza), and which was formed by the Mallorcans Leya Seguí, Neus Pericàs and Valentina Cifré, all of them from the RCN port of Pollença. Highlights the participation of the Valencian Simón Codoñer, current runner -up of Spain of Wingfoil, in addition to world champion and Spain of 29er, and also by Mario Fernández (RCR Alicante), which arrives at the Olympic Week after having been third in the National In the Master category. As for international participation, the Australian Oliver Young and the Ukrainians Anton and Platon Kuzmenko stand out.

The ILCA 4 class will compete from this Friday 21 to Sunday 23, while the Wingfoil will do so on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend from February 28 to March 2 will be the turn for the 420 in Alicante, a class that will close the Valencian Community Olympic Week.