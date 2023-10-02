“The Olympic Village ready six months early”, announced Minister Abodi

“We will close the construction site six months before the start of the Olympic and Paralympic Gameswe were told we are three months ahead of plan, probably an exception but certainly a wonderful example“. The Minister of Sport said this Andrea Abodi during the visit to the construction site where the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Village.

Catella: “We are definitely three months early, I don’t know whether we are six months early but we will do everything we can”

“We are definitely three months early, I don’t know if we are six months early but we will do everything we can”, he replied from the stage Manfredi CatellaCEO of Coima, developer of the project.

