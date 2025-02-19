For the newest in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), the name of Henry Cejudo may sound like that of a half -table fighter whose best time has already happened. And after his return to the octagon in 2023, He has not known victory. However, looking back, the American Mexican descent is one of the best athletes that has gone through the UFC. After triumphing in the fight, winning a gold medal at the Olympic Games In 2008, he joined the MMA and becoming a double champion. After ‘retiring’ in 2020 and not having a good taste on his return, Cejudo will seek to recover sensations and show that he follows at the foot of the cannon against the Song Yadong prospect.

Going to its origin, the life of Triple C (Cejudo nickname) has not been the easiest, reaching the point of do not have your own bed until reaching the residence at the United States Olympic Training Center. Son of Mexican immigrants, the childhood of the future athlete was not exempt from complications, because he was a victim of the violence of his father, who had severe problems with drugs and alcohol. When I was six years old, this was deporteeand died when he was 20.

During those years, his mother threw his family behind his back with several jobs that, even with everything, could not get them out of the Extreme poverty. However, Henry Cejudo began to stand out in wrestling, winning various state powers. His level was such that he became the first high school student in the United States to win the National Struggle Championship since 1983. After being signed by the National United States Struggle team, it could be classified for the 2008 Beijing Jjoo. A His 21 years achieved the greatest triumph that can be achieved in the world of struggle, Henry Cejudo was a gold medal.

Thus, in 2013, the American announced that he would begin his career in MMA. Quickly, he showed his luchistic skills and the great combat intelligence he possessed. After a year competing and six triumphs under his belt, he came the opportunity to debut in the best league of the planet in the category of fly weight (125 pounds or 56.7 kilos). He successfully passed his first four lawsuits, receiving the chance to face the Champion of the category, Demetrious Johnson. However, he had to face one of the best in the history of sport, knowing the taste of defeat after being knocked out in the first assault. His return was not high, then I would fall againthis time against Joseph Benavidez by divided decision.









Even with everything, the former Olympic medalist managed to get ahead with two forceful victories about Wilson Reis and Sergio Pettis. That allowed him to have his long -awaited revenge against Demetrious Johnson, and this time he did not miss her. Won with a divided decision and became UFC champion. He was the first in history to get gold in the Olympics and in the company of Dana White. Then, his legacy increased even more, defending against TJ Dillashaw and assaulting the upper category against Marlon Moraes, managing to be Champion in two divisions. During the pandemic, he also defended that title against Dominick Cruz, to retire as soon as he finished combat.

His return to UFC in May 2023 has not been the best precisely. Due to his status as a double champion, he directly received the opportunity to face the monarch from the division at that time, ALJAMAIN Sterlinglosing by decision. In his next clash he would lose again against Merab Dvlishvili. However, we must bear in mind that only on his return has only lost against two champions, fighting on both occasions. Your next rival, Song YadongIt is not easy, because it is stomping. Even so, it is a lower step compared to its previous opponents. This is characterized by its explosiveness and physical power, so Cejudo must show its intelligence and educated boxing to keep it at bay.