The character creator of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 from Sega It will be one of the most robust to date and includes possibilities that the franchise had not had before. You will be able to represent yourself in the most faithful way possible and participate in any of the disciplines of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Until a few deliveries the saga of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 from Sega he had sought a more realistic artistic style possible, resembling as much as possible the Olympic jousting. However, in this new installment he has opted for the freedom that this cartoonish design gives them.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 gives you the freedom to be who you want to be

In this new game of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be one of the most interesting (not only because Tokyo 2020, will be Tokyo 2021). Although he remains faithful to the current division of the Olympics (male branch and female branch), he opts for this to be a purely aesthetic detail.

If you are from the female branch, but have a beard or a larger complexion, no problem.

Where it shines the most Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is the large amount of detail that allows you to add to your character Do you want freckles? You have it. Do you want stains? No problem. Do you want your character to have Dalmatian paint? You can count on that.

You will be able to beat the athletic elite of the world with a butterfly paint on your face. There is no type of warning or problem for these types of details.

[Fuente]

If you like anime, video games and more, we recommend reading:



