The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are currently being held, which is why people have caught the sporting spirit, which is why they have made different videos where they tell curiosities about these sports disciplines or simply give the news of who is winning the different medals. On the other hand, there are people with incredible talent in terms of creativity, and this was recently demonstrated by a user using The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as a tool.

Within the game he has managed to recreate many of the activities with the Ultra hand tool, and some of them are pole vaulting, ball throwing, archery, obstacle course, surfing and little else. He has named his video the Olympics of Hyrule and fans have really liked it, because as we already mentioned, the tools are used in a very creative way to shape the activities.

Here is the video:

The 2024 Olympics opened last week, and it has seen many athletes go through the various competitions, including Mexico has excelled in the competitions, specifically in archery, and it goes without saying that there are still a couple of weeks to go before they conclude. We will have to stay tuned for the closing ceremony, which will be worth seeing and getting to know the country that will be the host in 2028.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is available in Switch.

Via: Gamerant

Author’s note: There’s no limit to creativity with this game, and it’s scary that the next full-length 3D Zelda won’t reach that level of grandeur. We’ll have to see what they have in store for the future.