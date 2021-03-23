Japan begins this Thursday in Fukushima the route of the Olympic flame of the Tokyo Games, a way of showing the world the reconstruction of this region of the country, ten years after the nuclear catastrophe it suffered. The Olympic torch relay tour will begin on Thursday about twenty kilometers from the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, where on March 11, 2011 a force 9.0 earthquake, followed by a gigantic tsunami, caused the core to melt. of the three reactors.

The catastrophe caused 18,500 deaths and disappearances, with entire towns in Fukushima prefecture uninhabitable due to radiation, causing tens of thousands of people to be displaced. And although ten years later there is still much work to be done, for the participants in the Olympic flame relay race the occasion will allow the world to show the progress in reconstruction.

“Seen from the outside, it seems that time has stopped in Fukushima, but I think that the image that people have will change when they see the passion of the runners and the public present on the route”, thinks Hanae Nojiri, presenter of a local chain of television and that it will participate in the relays.

Mixed feelings



The numerous restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic on the holding of the Games forced the organization to take measures such as prohibiting the arrival of foreign spectators and reducing the festivities around the passage of the Olympic flame through Fukushima. The opening ceremony will be held without an audience, as well as the first stage of the relay.

10,000 runners will transport this symbol of Olympism through the Japanese archipelago, under strict sanitary measures. Spectators will be able to stand on the margins of the race but they will not be able to acclaim the participants. The organizers warned that they could suppress certain tours if a lot of people gather.

“The residents of the area await this moment with impatience, many will want to get closer,” Yumiko Nishimoto, one of the participants in the relay, told AFP agency, who says she has “mixed feelings” regarding the restrictions.

“I wonder if the organizers could not have made an effort, since the event takes place outdoors,” added Nishimoto, since, as he points out, the number of infections in Fukushima is much lower than in Tokyo.

Nishimoto, also in charge of a citizen project to plant 20,000 cherry trees in the region, does not want the coronavirus to ruin this opportunity to show the world “the positive and also negative aspects” of reconstruction.

«The world keeps thinking of them»



The organizers and Japanese authorities want to make the Tokyo event the “Reconstruction Games” and they do not stop praising its positive impact on the region. However, access to about 2% of the area of ​​Fukushima prefecture remains forbidden by radiation and communities have only just begun to rebuild.

“They are going to do relays near areas to which the neighbors cannot return, that cannot be hidden,” says Hanae Nojiri. “It is reality and you have to understand it, but many people here look to the future with a smile on their faces and I want this to be seen,” he adds.

William McMichael, a Canadian-born professor at Fukushima University who has lived in the prefecture since 2007, has struggled since the catastrophe to change the image of his adopted region, bringing foreign students to the university.

“There was a big difference between what was told about Fukushima in the world and what was actually happening,” says McMichael, who gives an example of how the expanse of “contaminated land” was talked about from the outside.

McMichael, who will carry the Olympic flame during the third stage of the relay, wishes that “the people of Fukushima realize that the world still thinks of them”, and welcomes that the prefecture has an important role in the Games despite the pandemic.

Fukushima will host the Olympic baseball and softball competitions, garnering some of the attention the planet will devote to the Games. Ten years later, “Fukushima has recovered” considers Hanae Nojiri, who hopes that this “positive attitude” will give the world a ray of hope in the face of an unprecedented health crisis.