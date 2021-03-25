The Tokyo Olympics flame went out on the first day of the relay. It is reported by RIA News…

The flame has gone out due to a faulty burner. It had to be restored from a reserve lamp.

The Olympic Torch Relay kicked off in Japan on March 25. The ceremony began at the J-Village football training center in Fukushima Prefecture, which was chosen as a symbol of the country’s rebirth after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. The first torchbearers were the Japanese women’s soccer team.

The Olympic Games have been postponed until the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is planned that the competition will be held from July 23 to August 8.