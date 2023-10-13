The IOC Executive Committee approved the proposal of the organizers of Los Angeles 2028 to add flag football and squashand open the door to the return of cricket, lacrosse and baseball-softball, while reincorporating weightlifting and the modern pentathlon and leaving boxing on hold, which is still out of the American competition.

The Los Angeles 2028 program is practically defined with these decisions, which imply reconsidering the participation limit of 10,500 athletes, since four team sports are added.

The Executive Committee also supported the addition of a new event, beach rowing, which will replace the double dinghy races, and will be contested at the venue for the sport at Los Angeles 1932, the Long Beach Marina Stadium.

It is the most massive entry in the Olympic program. Looking ahead to Tokyo 2020, five sports also entered (surfing, climbing, skateboarding, karate do and baseball-softball), but only one of them was a team. On that occasion, a collective discipline (3×3 basketball) and a test (BMX freestyle) in sports already present on the calendar.

Audiences, sponsors and identity: the reason for the changes

Each of the new members of the Olympic family fulfills a purpose in the IOC’s effort to keep the Olympic Games relevant in a scenario of changing interests, and increasingly distant from sport.

flag football or flag football It is a variant of American football, which eliminates the intense contact of the usual game mechanics, and brings the 2028 tournament closer to one of the great mass phenomena of American sports: the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers takes part in practices ahead of the promotional game that his team will play against the Tennessee Titans of the NFL in the United Kingdom. The Titans held clinics to promote flag football on the same day as the IOC Executive Committee decision, October 13, 2023 ©AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Does not include tackles or knockdowns, and instead puts rivals offside by pulling flags tied to their waists. It also does not need large formations or colossal settings, because it is played on a small field with five athletes per side. This brings the dynamics of the game closer to the spirit of the summer event, without completely sacrificing the approach to the enormous battery of commercial interests behind American football.

In fact the titans of Tennessee of the NFL held a camp this Friday with British children in Watford, on the outskirts of London, to introduce them to the new sport, at the same time that the Executive Committee announced its decision.

A step towards the new crowds

India overtook China as the world’s most populous country this year, and what better way to tap into a potential market of 1.4 billion people than by talking about their favorite pastime, cricket?

This sport had already been part of the Olympic program in Paris 1900, but its path to return had been hindered by the marathon dynamics of its matches, which can last about eight hours.

New Zealanders Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell celebrate an action during their match against Bangladesh in the Cricket World Cup being held in Chennai, India, at the same time that the IOC Session is being held in Mumbai that will analyze the Olympic entry of this sport , October 13, 2023 © AP / Eranga Jayawardena

For Los Angeles 2028, the T20 format will be adopted, which shortens the games to a single inning (one inning or episode) and limits the number of matches to 20 (instead of the usual 50). overs (throwing turns) that each team must face. In this way, the average duration of a meeting will be a little more than two hours.

A question of identity

Baseball-softball and lacrosse They become a link between the Los Angeles 2028 program and California’s sports DNA. Hence the Organizing Committee has proposed its entry.

This state has five Major League teams (Los Angeles Dodgers, Anaheim Angels, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants), and saw the birth of great softball figures such as Monica Abbott or Jennifer Finch.

File image of Mike Trout, star of the Anaheim Angels, hitting a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Major League Baseball. California has five franchises in the majors, June 30, 2023 ©AP/Ashley Landis

It still seems unlikely that Major League stars will join the Olympic experience, because the Games coincide with a decisive phase of the regular season, but the United States as an Olympic host remains faithful to its tradition of including a baseball tournament, as happened in Los Angeles ’84 (exhibition) and Atlanta ’96 (official).

He lacrosse It was originally a recreational practice of the American Indians, but it became universal in such a way that it was included in two editions of the Olympic Games, and today the ranking World Cup has teams from four continents ranked in the top 10. Its return is both a historic vindication and a connection to one of the world’s fastest growing sports.

Zed Williams of the Colorado Mammoth and Bryce Sweeting of the Buffalo Bandits compete for the ball in a National Lacrosse League finals game in Denver, Colorado. Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, May 29, 2023 © AP / RJ Sangosti

The same thing happens with squash, which becomes the fourth racket discipline on the program, along with tennis, table tennis and badminton. It was an exhibition during the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games, and has been part of the World Games program since 1997, and the Commonwealth and Asian Games since 1998.

Although it is clearly dominated by Egyptian players in both men’s and women’s, there are representatives from more than 15 countries among the top 50 in the world ranking, 20 million practitioners worldwide, and most of the professional season takes place in the United States. Joined.

Weightlifting and modern pentathlon save the quota

Three sports from the hard core of the Olympic program had not been included in Los Angeles 2028: boxing, affected by differences between the IOC and the International Association (IBA), weightlifting, which has gone through a storm of public opinion following findings of corruption and doping, and the modern pentathlon, the creation of Pierre De Coubertin that was thrown into doubt by an episode of animal abuse at Tokyo 2020.

The first will have to continue waiting, although IOC President Thomas Bach does not rule out organizing a third consecutive Olympic tournament with the help of a task force to replace the IBA.

Weightlifting received its certificate of good conduct, after the Executive Committee endorsed the efforts of the IWF to meet the conditions imposed for permanence, starting with the removal of its previous president Tamas Ajan, and passing through the policy of zero tolerance to use of prohibited substances, which this Friday claimed a new victim, the two-time Colombian world champion Francisco Mosquera, provisionally suspended for the use of the steroid Boldenone.

The Colombian Javier Mosquera successfully completes his performance in the clean and jerk of the Bolivarian Games of Valledupar 2022, where he won the 67 kg gold. Mosquera was suspended this Friday due to an adverse result in his anti-doping control, July 2, 2022 © AP / Fernando Vergara

Regarding the pentathlon, the Executive approved the replacement of the equestrian jumping test with an obstacle course, inspired by the boot camps or military fitness camps.

The sport was thrown into doubt after a trainer, German Kim Raisner, was caught hitting Annika Schleu’s horse Saint Boy with her fist, which refused to start its action. An original proposal to include cycling instead of horse riding was scrapped by the modern pentathlon athletes’ commission.

All these decisions must be ratified by the IOC members on Monday, on the final day of the Session that the entity began on Wednesday in Mumbai, a procedure that will complete the most extensive program of an Olympic event.