Three Chihuahuans are part of the Mexican delegation to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which begin activities today, Friday, July 26, where the representatives hope to have a great participation.

The Olympic athletes are Érick Portillo Rodríguez, who is from the municipality of Cuauhtémoc, in the High Jump; Uziel Muñoz Galarza, from Nuevo Casas Grandes in Shot Put; as well as Alegna González Muñoz, from Ojinaga in the 20 kilometer Walk and Mixed Relay.

They are part of the 109 athletes who will represent Mexico in these Olympics with great possibilities, since they have demonstrated great worth in different sporting competitions.

The director of the Chihuahua Institute of Physical Culture (ICHD), Tania Teporaca Romero del Hierro, expressed her pride in the state representatives, who are from different municipalities, but with all the desire to be the best in this sporting event.

“The great celebration of world sport has begun! And we celebrate that three young people with roots in Chihuahua are part of the Mexican Delegation. So beloved in her native Ojinaga, Alegna Ariday González Muñoz, who since childhood has brought great glories to the state and to Mexico, will once again represent our country in the March.

We are excited about the first Olympic Games of Cuauhtémoc native, Erick Josué Portillo Rodríguez, “El Flaco”, who will undoubtedly give his all in his High Jump event.

Likewise, we wish great results to the native of Nuevo Casas Grandes, Uziel Muñoz Galarza, in his first participation in this world competition, in his Shot Put event.”

He highlighted the effort they have made, as the road to the Olympic Games has not been easy, “our admiration and respect for each of you for not giving up and fulfilling your dreams.”

He added that Alegna, Erick and Uziel are a great example for present and future generations, “you have already transcended, your effort and talent have made you advance.”

He stated that the wonder of sport is palpable through each of their life stories, which, he said, are inspiring and make us fight and work so that those who follow in their footsteps also reach their goals.

“Alegna, Erick and Uziel, your presence at the Olympic Games fills all of Mexico, and we wish you the best in your competition.

“Citius, Altius, Fortius! Faster! Higher! Stronger!” the state official said.