Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The National Olympic Committee will hold a press conference on Wednesday to announce the details of the participation of the UAE delegation in the “19th edition” of the Asian Games, which will be hosted by the Chinese city of Hangzhou from September 20 to October 8, with the participation of more than 12,000 athletes from 45 countries. It is the third time that China has hosted the tournament after “Beijing 1990” and “Guangzhou 2010”.

The course comes to be a gateway to a number of games in qualifying for the Olympic Games «Paris 2024», including bicycles that are looking for new points, to qualify for Ahmed Al Mansouri and Safia Al Sayegh, and judo, which collects global qualification points towards the Olympics, triathlon and other games, and it is expected to rise The number of participating games representing the UAE delegation to 20 sports.

The Judo Federation announced the list of the national team in the tournament, which includes 7 male and female players, they are Bashirat Khroudi (weight under 52 kg), Batsu Altan (weight under 57 kg), Narmand Bayan (weight under 66 kg), and Talal Shavili (weight under 81 kg). And Gregory Aram (weight under 90 kg), Zafer Aram (under 100 kg), and Omar Marouf (weight over 100 kg).

Indian Raja Randhir Singh, President of the Olympic Council of Asia, said: “More than 12,500 male and female athletes have been registered from all 45 Asian Olympic Committees, which is a record number for athletes.”

The Asian Games were scheduled to be held in Hangzhou in 2022, but the Corona pandemic forced it to be postponed to next September, which is the largest in the history of the continental games, and it will be held in 54 facilities, provided that the participants reside in a games village equipped with transportation services and a media center.

Athletes compete for medals in 40 sports, including new games such as strategy board Go, breakdance and eSports.