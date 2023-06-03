Olympic champion Alexander Lesun urged Russians to compete under a neutral flag

Olympic pentathlon champion Alexander Lesun urged the Russians to compete under a neutral flag. His words lead TASS.

“The entire world elite still knows where the athlete came from. And all these undercover games around the flag and the anthem are a second matter. Understand, the age of an athlete is short, ”said the athlete. He added that the Olympic Games are the most important start in life, to which the strongest athletes must come.

On January 25, the International Olympic Committee announced that it was considering the possibility of individual admission to competitions for Russian and Belarusian athletes. It was clarified that only athletes who did not support the conduct of a special operation in Ukraine and did not violate anti-doping rules will be able to get permission to compete in international tournaments.

Lesun became the Olympic champion at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. He also has four victories at the world championships and four gold medals at the continental championships.