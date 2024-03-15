Melnikova said that she “flew” for criticizing the nutrition at the Russian national team base

Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Angelina Melnikova spoke about the consequences of criticism of nutrition at the federal base of the Russian national team “Lake Krugloye”. Her words lead TASS.

“I am always for honesty, and sometimes people come to me for my honesty,” Melnikova said. The athlete did not specify who exactly was dissatisfied with her words.

Melnikova was also reminded that on March 7, the Prosecutor General’s Office began procedural actions regarding a number of violations of the law in the procurement of catering services for athletes in federal training centers. “I haven’t heard anything and I can’t comment on it,” the gymnast emphasized.

At the end of February, Melnikova complained about the food during the training camp and assessed it with the phrases “there is nothing to eat” and “you have to survive on vegetables.” According to the athlete, during the pandemic the quality and variety of food has dropped significantly.

Melnikova is the 2020 Olympic champion in the team all-around, the silver medalist of the Games in the same program event, as well as the winner of bronze medals in the individual competition and in floor exercises.