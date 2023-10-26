Oleg Saitov called squats and push-ups at home an alternative to the gym

Two-time Olympic boxing champion Oleg Saitov spoke about an alternative for people who do not have the opportunity to visit the gym. This is reported by News.Ru.

“There are simple but effective exercises for home – squats, push-ups, planks, training with dumbbells of a suitable weight for you,” said Saitov.

According to the former boxer, such a complex is suitable for busy people who do not always have enough time to visit the gym. “Exercising or a set of strength exercises at home, dousing with cold water and fresh air are the main components of good health,” Saitov emphasized.

