Olympic champion Ishmuratova said that the IOC itself will invite Russia to tournaments

Two-time Olympic champion in biathlon Svetlana Ishmuratova predicted a change in the position of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Russia. Her words lead RIA News.

“The IOC and federations themselves will invite and ask to participate in many competitions. I think we need to wait for this moment and perform with the anthem, and with the flag, and everything as we love,” said Ishmuratova.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed the IOC’s decision to admit Russians to the 2024 Olympic Games. “If these are politically motivated artificial conditions aimed at cutting off our leaders, medal contenders, then the Ministry of Sports and the Russian Olympic Committee must make an informed decision,” he emphasized.

On December 8, the IOC announced the admission of Russians and Belarusians to the Games in Paris. They will be able to take part in the tournament as individual neutral athletes. At the same time, athletes who support a special operation in Ukraine, as well as those who have connections with the armed forces or security agencies of Russia and Belarus, will not be allowed to participate in the competition.