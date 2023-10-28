Nagorny said that opinions on speaking in a neutral status were divided

Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Nikita Nagorny spoke about performing at international competitions in a neutral status. This is reported by TASS.

The athlete noted that opinions on this matter in the country were divided. At the same time, he cited the example of the recent world wrestling championship. “Our athletes generally competed without identification marks, but no one said about them that they were traitors, and the president of the country congratulated them on their success,” Nagorny noted.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian athletes should independently decide whether to participate in the 2024 Olympics.

On March 28, the IOC recommended that Belarusians and Russians who did not support the special operation in Ukraine be allowed to compete in neutral status. At the same time, athletes from Russia and Belarus associated with the armed forces or security agencies of their countries are recommended to be excluded from participation in competitions. However, the final decision on the participation of Russians in the 2024 Games in Paris has not been made.