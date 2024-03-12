Chepalova criticized Vyalbe for words about mass collapse at the Spartakiad

Three-time Olympic champion Yulia Chepalova criticized the head of the Russian Ski Racing Federation (FLGR) Elena Vyalbe for her words about the massive failure of skiers in the race at the Schoolchildren Spartakiad. Her words lead “Match TV”.

According to the ex-athlete, the statement of the head of the FLGR offended the parents of the competition participants. “I don’t accept this. We entrusted our minor children to you. You should have provided them with normal conditions. How can you approach the competition so carelessly?” – said Chepalova.

The Russian woman added that her daughter took part in the race, but she avoided falling. “Do you know what she told me? “Mom, I was very scared to go, because the entire descent was covered in blood,” noted Chepalova.

A massive collapse during a 10-kilometer race in the Krasnodar region occurred on March 8. The number of injured skiers was 18 people. Vyalbe criticized the skiers. She stated that the low level of athletes was to blame for the incident.