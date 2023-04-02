Olympic champion Savchenko called for the return of Russian athletes who opposed the NWO

Alena Savchenko, Olympic figure skating champion from Germany, called for a certain category of Russian athletes to be allowed to participate in international tournaments. Her words leads sportschau.

So, according to the figure skater, it is necessary to allow athletes who oppose the special operation to compete. “Those who are against the SVO on the territory of Ukraine should have the opportunity to participate in international competitions,” Savchenko believes. She stressed that athletes with such a position are not able to influence the Ukrainian conflict.

On March 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that Russians who did not support the special operation in Ukraine be allowed to compete in a neutral status. At the same time, athletes from Russia and Belarus associated with the armed forces or security agencies are recommended to be suspended from participating in tournaments.