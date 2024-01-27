Olympic Games champion Olga Zaitseva said that skiing and biathlon are falling down without Russians

Two-time Olympic biathlon champion Olga Zaitseva assessed the development of international sports without Russians. Her words lead RIA News.

Zaitseva said that skiing and biathlon are falling down in the absence of athletes from Russia. “I saw some competitions with skiers. There is absolutely no competition, it’s not interesting to watch. Without our athletes it is just sadness and sadness. It’s the same in biathlon, I think,” she said.

On December 8, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the admission of Russians and Belarusians to the 2024 Olympics. They will be able to take part in the tournament as individual neutral athletes. At the same time, athletes who support a special operation in Ukraine and have connections with the armed forces or security agencies of Russia and Belarus will not get to Paris. Representatives of team sports will also miss the Olympics.

In most sports, Russians were suspended from international tournaments in February 2022 on the recommendation of the IOC.