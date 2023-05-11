The next May 19 a Mexican Air Force plane will bring back to the country the Olmec monument known as the “Monster of the Earth”“, according to Diego Prieto, director of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

The Earth Monster is a magnificent Olmec piece that dates back at least 2,500 years and is from the mother culture, the early civilization of Mesoamerica.

“The ‘Monster of the Earth’, a bas-relief of the Olmec culture of Chacaltzingo, Morelos (from the years 400 to 800 AD), will return to Mexico. The stolen Monument will return after the Manhattan Antiquities Trafficking Unit recovered the piece. Heritage is not for sale,” said Jesús Ramírez Cueva, the general coordinator of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic, on Twitter.

The piece was stolen in the middle of the last century and belongs to the archaeological zone of Chalcatzingo, Morelos. It is 1.8 meters tall, 1.5 meters wide and weighs approximately one ton. The New York prosecutor’s office will deliver the archaeological piece to Mexico after a long process for its recovery.

“The New York prosecutor’s office did a job in the United States, the piece is in Denver, it will return to our country on an Armed Forces plane,” Prieto said at the morning press conference of President Aadrés Manuel López Obrador .

“The piece will have to return to its house in Chalcatzingo, Morelos, but it will be around a year, maybe more, in Morelos, in the Palacio de Cortés, where there are murals by Diego Rivera.”

The head of the INAH thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mexican Consulate in New York for their help in recovering the piece.

In addition, Prieto stressed that this recovery is the most important so far this century and is a significant step in the protection of the country’s cultural heritage.

the monster of the earth

At the end of March, the Government of Mexico reported that as a result of the coordinated work between the secretariats of Foreign Relations, Culture, through the National Institute of Anthropology and History and the authorities of the state of New York, in the United States, he would return to the country. he Chalcatzingo Monument 9an archaeological piece of great relevance originating from this region of the current state of Morelos.

He pointed out that the restitution of this relief will allow the return of an Olmec creation whose importance is comparable to that of the iconic colossal heads, since Chalcatzingo It was the only settlement linked to this culture, which was founded and prospered in the Mesoamerican Central Highlands.

This large-format piece –which reaches 1.8 meters in height and 1.5 meters in width, and weighs approximately one ton– dates from the Middle Preclassic period (800-400 BC), so it coincides with the splendor of the aforementioned archaeological site.

The bas-relief represents a “monster of the earth”, cosmogonic creature that appears frequently in Olmec iconography.

The open jaws of the piece symbolize access to the underworld. A sequence of three concentric bands is projected over its mouth, figuring the cruciform access to a cavern.

Four shapes at the corners of the mouth simulate bromeliad branches, a plant typical of Cerro Chalcatzingo and which is also represented in Monuments 1, 2 and 13 of the archaeological zone, which corroborates its origin.