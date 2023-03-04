Russia could find itself “without money as early as next year”, so much so that “it is necessary to have foreign investors”. This was stated by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, critical of the war decided by Russian President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine. “There won’t be any money yet next year, we need foreign investors,” he said at a conference in Siberia, according to the Tass news agency. Russia’s economic output fell by 2.1 percent last year, according to a preliminary government estimate. The contraction has been more limited than initially expected by many economists.