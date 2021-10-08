The Nintendo Switch OLED will be available tomorrow and, although official information is not yet available, Amazon Mexico already has the pre-sale of this console ready.

If at this time you enter Amazon Mexico, You can now make your pre-sale for $ 9,999 thousand pesos here, and it seems that the console will arrive at your door on October 8. However, it all depends on your area. For example, I already ordered the console, and in my case it appears that the OLED Switch will arrive until October 14, although there are cases where tomorrow is an option.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, a pleasant surprise for this time of day. Even so, it is surprising that after a reveal that did not include Mexico and other Latin American countries, the console is available on October 8, at least in our region.

Via: Amazon