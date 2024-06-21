Press
This unique vintage was already old when Christopher Columbus discovered America. It was only drunk on three very special occasions.
Alsace – Wine has left its mark in Alsace for many centuries. Gentle vineyards are part of the romantic image of the region, as are small wine-growing villages along France’s oldest wine route. Classic Alsatian cuisine is also indispensable without grape juice, especially the light white wines that are served in many places. The world record wine that was pressed here a long time ago is one such wine. BW24 reveals where the oldest cask wine in the world can be viewed and what its current quality is like.
On the website, interested parties will find numerous other facts, news and records from Baden-Württemberg and its border regions.
#oldest #wine #stored #barrel #Alsace
Leave a Reply