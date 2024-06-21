A recent study revealed that the oldest traces of malaria date back at least 4,000 years ago. This discovery changes our understanding of a disease that now strikes 250 people every year millions of people and kills 600 thousand. Because of climate changesmalaria is spreading again in areas that were until recently considered safe.

The story is was rebuilt thanks to one innovative genetic technique which allowed us to analyze the DNA extracted from the teeth of ancient human populations. This international research, published in the journal Naturewas led by Megan Michael of the Max Institute Planck for Evolutionary Anthropology and from the University of Harvard, involving 80 institutions in 21 countries, including the University of Sassari in Italy.

The oldest traces of malaria: a leap into the past of 5,500 years

Until now, rebuild the history it was impossible because not leaves visible signs on the bone remains. However, thanks to this new technique, traces of the parasite have been identified in 35 individuals who lived in the last 5,500 years. It turned out that malaria was present in Asia as early as 4,000 years ago and that in America there have been two waves of illnessthe last in the colonial period.

The data obtained from this broad study not only do they help comprehend the impact of malaria on the evolution of our genomebut they are also crucial for developing future disease containment strategies.

How do you think this discovery might influence future malaria research and prevention strategies?