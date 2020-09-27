The genetic analysis of a handful of human fossils from tens of thousands of years ago has just revealed a totally unknown chapter in the history of our species, the Homo sapiens.

The remains analyzed come from a time between 70,000 and 35,000 years ago, when on Earth there were not one, but up to six different human species. The interest in this case focuses on three of them: the sapiens, who originated in Africa, the Neanderthals, originally from Europe, and their sister group, the Denisovans, who lived in Asia. Previous analyzes of the DNA of fossils of these species have shown that they were found and had sex and children on several occasions. Until now it was thought that Sapiens and Neanderthals interbred twice, once around 100,000 years ago, possibly in the Middle East, and once around 50,000 years ago.

Mestizo children were born from those encounters. We know that in general babies were accepted into the tribe, dear ones, cared for whatever species they were because they grew up and had children, grandchildren and so on until today, when there is only one human species on Earth, the sapiens. As a result, the DNA of many modern sapiens carries a small percentage of Neanderthal DNA and, to a lesser extent, Denisovan.

The international team of researchers has analyzed the remains of three Neanderthals, including the skull of a one-year-old Neanderthal baby who died in Russia 44,000 years ago and an adolescent of the same species who died in the Asturian cave of El Sidrón about 49,000 years ago. There are also two adult Denisovan teeth found in the Siberian cave where the remains of the first known hybrid were found: a daughter of a Neanderthal mother and a Denisovan father.

Researchers have focused on male remains because they wanted to analyze the Y chromosome, the genetic mark of fatherhood that is passed from father to son. Until now, the only complete Neanderthal and Denisovan genetic sequences available have been from women, leaving almost nothing on the paternal contribution. And this mark is important to understand who had children with whom: was it the burly male Neanderthals who slept with the sapiens or was it the skinny sapiens who sought out the Neanderthals as mothers? A possible violent crossing mark could also appear in which males of one species obliterated those of the other.

The results, just published in the magazine Science, reveal a new chapter of crossing between the ancestors of the Sapiens and Neanderthals that occurred about 300,000 years ago. It is the oldest crossing between human species on record and it happened even before our species was our species, since the Homo sapiens proper would not emerge until about 100,000 years later.

We know that in general babies were accepted into the tribe, dear ones, cared for whatever species they were because they grew up and had children, grandchildren and so on until today, when there is only one human species on Earth.

Carles Lalueza-Fox, geneticist at the CSIC and co-author of the study, believes that the evidence of this cross found on the Y chromosome proves that there was a migration out of Africa of the ancestors of the Homo sapiens. These pre-sapiens — people much larger than we are with noticeably smaller brains — encountered Neanderthals in a place that genetics cannot identify. “It is impossible to know where it happened, but the most plausible thing is that it was in the Middle East or, with less probability, in the Balkans”, explains Antonio Rosas, a researcher at the CSIC and also a co-author of the study.

Although the authors of the work do not accept it as such, there is a possible physical proof of this: a site in which the skull of a Neanderthal and that of a sapiens were supposedly found a few centimeters away; precisely in Apidima, Greece, very close to the Balkans.

What the Y chromosome shows is that both female and male sapiens and Neanderthals participated in these crosses. This encounter left an indelible mark on Neanderthals. The Y chromosome of this species was replaced by sapiens. Although the reason is unknown, it may be due to a natural evolutionary effect enhanced by the fact that there were very few Neanderthals at that time, probably no more than 10,000 individuals in total, according to Rosas.

A previous study showed that the maternal genetic brand that Neanderthals carried – the mitochondrial genome that is passed from mothers to their children – was sapiens, meaning that a cross caused the female sapiens to pass on their unmistakable genetic brand to Neanderthals. The dating of this cross is almost identical to the current one: about 300,000 years, so it is most likely that everything happened in the same encounter, reasons Mikkel Schierup, a researcher at the University of Aarhus, in Denmark.

In this crossing it was the sapiens who passed their genes to the Neanderthals, the opposite of what happened some 50,000 years ago, when it was primarily the Neanderthals who passed their genes to us. In short, a genetic give and take that draws a mixed vein in both species. It also reveals a biological, sexual compatibility that seemed crazy a few years ago, before modern techniques for recovering and reading DNA from ancient fossils existed that have forever changed the understanding of our origins.

The study updates and tangles our family tree. If we only take into account the sex chromosomes of the fathers and the mitochondrial genome of the mothers, sapiens and Neanderthals are the closest relatives. If we analyze the rest of the non-sexual DNA, Neanderthals are much more twinned with the mysterious Denisovans. In addition, the analysis of the Y chromosome confirms the close parental relationship between this group and the hominids that inhabited the Sierra de Atapuerca, in Burgos, 400,000 years ago.

Neanderthals and Denisovans went extinct tens of thousands of years ago, but somehow they are still alive. All humans outside of Africa have 2% living and functioning Neanderthal DNA in each of their cells. Some sapiens from Australia and New Guinea still carry a hint of Denisovan DNA. And further afield, some populations in Africa and India carry DNA from “ghost populations”, unidentified human species, but whose mark is still there tens of thousands of years later.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our newsletter.