The oldest restaurant in Castilla y León is in Segovia

Located in the heart of Segovia, Duke house holds the title of oldest restaurant in Castilla y León. Founded in 1895 by Dionisio and Jacinta Duque, this establishment has kept the Segovian gastronomic tradition throughout five generations. His specialty, the roast of cochinillo and lamb, has made him a culinary reference, attracting both visitors and visitors from all over the world.

130 years of tradition at Casa Duque

Since its inception, Casa Duque has been characterized by its commitment to the Traditional Segovian cuisine. Its founders began roasting and offering daily stews on the ground floor of their home. Over time, its reputation grew to became the First restaurant in Segoviaan achievement that marked a before and after in the hospitality of the city.

With the arrival of the second generation, the business consolidated and expanded, including innovative dishes for the time, such as the Bellavista lubina or meats in puff pastry. However, The roasted pig is The great badge from the restaurant, winning the title of Asador Master Diplomaa recognition that gave prestige to the Duke family.

Throughout the twentieth century, Casa Duque lived a boom thanks to tourism and cultural importance of Segovia. Under the direction of Dionisio Duque (grandson of the founder), the restaurant obtained international fame. His name began to appear in gastronomic guides and obtained distinctions such as the silver plate to merit in the hospitality and the gold medal to hospitality professional merit, among other recognitions.

Today, the fourth generation, represented by Marisa Duque, has kept alive the essence of Casa Duque, combining tradition and modernity. Marisa has worked for the restaurant to remain a Referent of Segovian gastronomyreceiving awards as the prestigious Sol Repsol. Now, on his 130th anniversary, he gives the witness to his son, Luis Duque, who will lead the fifth generation of this iconic establishment.

An emblem of Segovian gastronomy

Casa Duque not only stands out for its history and its kitchen, but also for its privileged location. Located a few meters from the Segovia aqueduct, the restaurant is located in a restored building of the fifteenth century, which has preserved its historical essence. With the passage of time, it has been expanding its spaces, incorporating adjacent buildings such as the old parish house of San Millán and the Neira house.

Currently, the restaurant has 13 dining rooms, a typical tavern and a bar in the entrance hall. In addition, his roast oven in customer views allows us to appreciate the meticulous process of making his famous pig, a culinary show that falls in love with diners.

In his letter, other typical dishes such as the beans of the farm or the Segovian punch, iconic dessert of the region also stand out. The combination of authentic flavors, family tradition and strategic location make Casa Duque a mandatory stop for any lover of Castilian gastronomy.

With 130 years of history and five generations in front, Casa Duque remains an indisputable reference of traditional Spanish cuisine. His legacy continues to evolve, but without losing the essence that has made him one of the most emblematic restaurants in Castilla y León.