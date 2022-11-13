Marcelle Lévaz, the oldest resident of the Benelux, passed away on Sunday evening. The mayor of Remicourt, where the Belgian woman lived, informed the Belgian news agency Belga on Sunday evening.

Lévaz celebrated her 111th birthday on March 18. The woman was born on March 18, 1911 in Braives and died shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday evening.

After the death of Lévaz, the Flemish Magdalena Janssens, at 110 years old, is now the oldest resident of Belgium and the Benelux, reports the Belgian branch of the European Supercentenarian Organization (ESO). Janssens was born on March 16, 1912 in Antwerp and currently lives in Zandhoven.

Marina van der Es-Siewers from Hippolytushoef is, at 109 years old, the oldest resident of the Netherlands.