They find the record of the oldest human presence of all South America with fossilized remains about 21,000 years ago.

Doctors of Natural Sciences of the National University of La Plata They found the remains in the Reconquista River from the town of Merlo, Buenos Airesfollowing an investigation that began in 2016.

Contemporary theses before the discovery held that humans arrived in the region of South America 16,000 years agobut now the interaction of the same with the megafauna which occurred many years earlier than previously believed.

During the investigation, doctors Mariano Del Papa and Miguel Delgado Burbano, together with the lawyer Martín de los Reyes and the paleontologist Guillermo Jofré, all Argentines, located fossils of an incomplete skeleton of a glyptodont, armored animal of the genre Neosclerocalyptusancient relative of the mules or armadillos current.

Recreation of ancient hunters with megafauna about 21,000 years ago.

The skeleton was fully articulated, that is, the bones were in their original position, however, they found that they had cut marks that did not appear to have been caused by animals or rodents .

“The same continued well-established cutting patternssuch as those typically observed in the bones of animals consumed by hunter-gatherers in ancient times,” wrote the National University of La Plata through the publication of research.

National University of La Plata

After cleaning and investigating the remains, they determined the interaction of humans with the animal. megafauna and thus the record of the oldest human presence in the region.

National University of La Plata

“To determine the age of the animal, they relied on studies commonly used to define the age of stratigraphic and radiometric rocks. […] According to previous geological studies in the area, the discovery was placed in the last glacial maximum of the Pleistocene, some 20,000 years before the present,” said Martín de Los Reyes.