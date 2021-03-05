ABU DHABI (Al Ittihad) – The Dean of Human Age is set to become the oldest person to carry the Olympic torch during the Summer Games scheduled in Japan this year, breaking a new record.

Several international newspapers reported that Japanese Kaen Tanaka, who is 118 years old, will carry the Olympic torch when it passes through her region during her trip to the opening ceremony in the capital, Tokyo.

And the perennial will help in this task, which is “arduous” for her of course, her grandson and her great-granddaughter in a wheelchair before she takes a few steps to hand the torch to someone else.

Other olds had carried the Olympic torch in previous editions. But none of them was as old as Tanaka. This means that, if she succeeds in carrying the torch, she will break the record for the oldest person to bear the Olympic torch.

Kayen Tanaka

Tanaka was twice her cancer survivor and influenza pandemic that swept the world in 1918.

Tanaka was born in 1903. She gave birth to four children after she was married at the age of 19, and worked in the family’s shop until she was 103 years old. She has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Tanaka is almost as old as the contemporary Olympic Games themselves that held their first session in 1896.

Tanaka now lives in a nursing home. Regarding the reasons for this long life, the family, which has not visited for 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, says that the love of curiosity and exercise are Tanaka’s secrets to preserve her mind and the health of her body.

In 2019, the Guinness Book of Records certified Tanaka as the oldest person alive in the world. Now, she wants to break the record for the oldest person ever, a figure held by a French woman who died at the age of 122.