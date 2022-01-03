119 years the oldest person in the world has met. Is named Kane tanaka, lives in Japan and is fond of board games and puzzles, an entertainment that keeps her mind active, while working memory.

The woman is the person who holds the Guiness longevity record, verified. And her dream right now is to turn 120. Tanaka leads the list of centenarians in Japan. The Asian country has one of the highest life expectancies: 87.74 years for women and 81.64 for men.

Japan, land of centenarians

In addition, Japan leads another ranking, the record in the number of people over 100 years old, which is encrypted at 86,510 citizens. Women make up the vast majority of this group, while men represent around 10,000, according to the Ministry of Statistics.

Japan also has some of the cities called Blue Zones, where the population has a well-being related to the good nutrition, no stress, low pollution, a quality of life which is reflected in how its citizens reach old age. You can read about this lifestyle in this AS link.

Mrs. Tanaka had four children and adopted a fifth. He has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Mr. Tanaka and his eldest son Nobuo were killed during the WWII. Tanaka continued to run the family business until his retirement at the age of 63.