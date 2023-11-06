The oldest Parmigiano Reggiano in the world had been maturing for 23 years until this Monday afternoon, when it was opened in a great tasting paired with exceptional wines at the Majestic Hotel in Barcelona, ​​which brought together almost 500 people, including chefs, sommeliers and specialists. of the cheese. When you open it, it turns out to be a brownish-colored cheese, similar to amber; with an intense flavor of undergrowth and truffle, with notes of vanilla and licorice; In addition to being a very dry piece and with tyrosine crystals. The DOP experts Parmigiano Reggiano, who have traveled to the Catalan capital for the occasion, have described both the event and the Parmigiano discovered as “exceptional”. This unique piece has also been paired with a very special wine, a 153-year-old Malvasia from Matilde Henriques.

Everything was big this afternoon at the majestic Majestic hotel, on Passeig de Gràcia. A crowd wanted to attend a unique pairing of long-lived cheeses and traditional wines organized by the Vila Viniteca store and the Ardai distributor, owner of the amazing Parmigiano Reggiano that had been aged for 23 years, a time unknown even to the representatives of the DOP. Before opening it, the members of the Parmigiano Reggiani Cheese Consortium, Igino Morini and Silvia Pini, and the expert battitore (cutter) Sante Spagiari, had their doubts about what the result would be, although the uniform noise when hitting the wheel with a small hammer already suggested that it would be a piece in good condition.

In a crescendo of flavors, five wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano have been tasted: the first three of 18, 24 and 54 months of maturation from the Montecoppe producer, and the last two of 12 and 23 years of Luigi Guffanti. But the maximum expectation was on the latter, acquired by Ardai at an auction in November 2021 at the World Cheese Awards in Oviedo, for a price that they did not want to reveal. The cheese was made in April 2000 by the Latteria di Tabiano dairy, located in the province of Parma. Erio Bertani, head of the cheese factory, bought it and kept it in the warehouse of his store with the desire to verify the effect of a very long maturation. After his death in 2018, his wife and his children auctioned it off and donated the money in his memory.

This is how Ardai acquired it, which has kept it for two years and is not going to sell it. The longer it matures, the more complex Parmigiano cheese becomes, despite being made with only three ingredients: milk, salt and rennet. This wheel, which had a very dry appearance before opening, compared to the others, has been maturing for 276 months, a time never seen before, since the maximum for its usual consumption does not exceed 10 or 11 years, and the most common is to buy cheeses between 12 and 24 months of maturation. It had never been opened nor had its interior condition been checked.

Sante Spagiari and Igino Morini show the newly opened 23-year-old Parmigiano Reggiani. Vila Viniteca

The expert Sante Spagiari, who is one of the 22 professionals who inspect the DOP cheeses and the oldest cheese he had tried so far was 15 years old, has been in charge of opening it by cutting it horizontally (the most appropriate way to do it). And joy has taken over the nervous faces of the DOP representatives when they have verified its good condition. During this time, the cheese has taken on a brownish color, similar to that of desert roses, and the texture has become grainy, forming many tyrosine crystals. Over time it has lost almost all of its water, so it is dry and crumbly in the mouth. According to Igino Morini, the smell has lost intensity but smells of undergrowth and truffle, while “there is a delicate return to vanilla.” When tasting it, Silvia Pini added that she also felt notes of licorice. “Explosion of flavors, astringency, spiciness and acidity” were other qualifiers from the two experts.

In addition to its age, another uniqueness of the cheese tasted is that it was one of the first to receive the prestigious ‘Mountain Quality’ status from the Conva Consortium, which means that it is only made with mountain milk from the Apennines and has been aged for at least 24 months. This last requirement was far exceeded. In fact, Silvia Pini has noted that an edible cheese, with such a good result, after so many years of aging, is due to the quality of the product, especially the milk, and the perfect production process. An attendee has also mentioned that it tasted like blue cheese, to which Enric Canut, agricultural technical engineer and cheesemaking specialist, added that they are probably rancid notes resulting from the oxidation of the little fat in Parmigiano.

As it spends years maturing, Parmiggiano Regiano becomes darker, more tyrosine crystals form and it takes on more complex flavors, as proven in this tasting where increasingly older pieces have been opened. The pairing has also been proportional to the exclusivity of the event, with a special selection of five wines chosen especially for this occasion: Ca N’Estruc Idoia Blanc 2014, Llopart Ex · Vite Gran Reserva Edició Personal 2004, Sake IWA Assemblage 3, Lustau Amontillado VORS and Matilde Henriques Malvasia 1870.

All the cheeses tasted at the Parmigiano Reggiani tasting. Vila Viniteca

Production techniques from 1,000 years ago

Parmigiano Regiano is one of the oldest and most valued cheeses in the world, which continues to be produced with the same craftsmanship and production techniques that were used almost 1,000 years ago. As a product with a protected designation of origin (DOP), it is governed by strict specifications registered in the European Union. First of all, these requirements are its origin, since it can only be made in a small area of ​​​​northern Italy, which includes the provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena and parts of Mantua and Bologna. This type of cheese is made with three ingredients: milk, salt and rennet. It is essential that it does not contain additives or preservatives, and does not contain lactose. Although its minimum maturation period is 12 months, it usually expresses all its characteristics at 24 months.

