The oldest member of the US Supreme Court, 87-year-old Ruth Bader Ginsburg, died on Friday, September 18, at her home in Washington, DC. Ginsburg was the second woman in US history to become a Supreme Court Justice, holding that position for over 27 years. Reported by CNN.

Ginzburg passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer due to complications. “We have lost our beloved colleague at the Supreme Court. Today we mourn, but with the confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her – a tireless and determined fighter for justice, ”said Chief Justice John Roberts.

Ginsburg was appointed to the post of a Supreme Court Justice in 1993 by President Bill Clinton. In recent years, she has been considered the highest-ranking member of the liberal wing of the court, consistently defending her position on the most controversial social issues in society, including the right to abortion, same-sex marriage, the right to vote, immigration and health care. She was respected by the younger generation, the newspaper writes.

The appointment to the post of judge is for life, in connection with which US President Donald Trump will have to nominate a candidate, who will then be considered by the Republican-controlled US Senate. According to National Public Radio, a few days before her death, Ginzburg told her granddaughter that most of all she wants to live until the presidential election, so that if she dies, another president will fill the vacant position.