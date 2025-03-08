The oldest love poem in the written world 4,000 years ago can only be seen in Türkiye

We all know the history of humanity narrated through great stories of battles, conquests and changes in civilization. However, in the midst of these stories, Love has also left its indelible mark. More than 4,000 years ago, in ancient Mesopotamia, an anonymous poet wrote what is considered today The oldest love poem in the world.

This is the “Love song for shu-sin”a statement of passion that has transcended the millennia and that, despite its importance, remains unknown to many.

This poem was discovered in the nineteenth century In the Sumerian city of Nippur, in the current Iraq. Written in cuneiform writing on a small clay tablet, it represents One of the first testimonies of love literature.

An archaeological finding that rewritten the story

During the nineteenth century, European archaeologists undertook excavations in Mesopotamia with the intention of finding evidence that confirmed biblical stories. However, instead of the expected vestiges, what they found were thousands of clay tablets registered in cuneiform. Among them was the now famous Istanbul 2461 tabletthe piece containing this Sumerian poem.

It was not until the 1950s when the expert in Sumerology Samuel Noah Kramer He understood its true meaning. Until then, the “Song of songs” of the Bible, dated between the 5th and III AC centuries, the oldest literary expression of love. However, the Sumerian poem displaced this biblical text, demonstrating that the love literature He had much older roots than imagined.

He Sumerian love poem It is a passionate ode in which a woman expresses her desire for her beloved, King Shu-sin, comparing it to a lion and exalting her beauty. His tone is erotic and romantic in equal parts, something that, far from being censored, was celebrated in his culture.

Some of their most outstanding lines pray:

“Husband, beloved of my heart,

Great is your beauty, sweet like honey.

You have captivated me, let me remain trembling before you.

Husband, I would like to be driven by you to the camera. ”

This fragment shows that passion and desire were already central issues in literature more than four millennia. In addition, its original context went beyond a simple declaration of love.

A poem with deep cultural significance

The poem was part of an ancient ritual known as “Sacred marriage”an event in which the Sumerian king embodied the god Dumuziwhile her consort represented the goddess of love and fertility, Inanna. In the Sumerian mentality, the union between the two divinities guaranteed the prosperity of the crops and the well -being of the kingdom.

During the ceremony, which was performed in Sumerian temples, the priestess of Inanna recited verses similar to those of the poem before consummating the symbolic union with the monarch. This act not only had a religious meaning, but also political, since it reaffirmed the divine power of the king and his role as guarantor of the order and fertility of the earth.

Unlike many later societies, the Sumerians They did not see love and sexuality with taboos. On the contrary, they were considered essential for harmony. The poem reflects this vision, in which love, desire and fertility were closely linked.

The poem today: a hidden treasure in Istanbul

Today, the Istanbul 2461 tabletwhich contains this poem, is found in the Istanbul Archaeological Museumwhere it remains one of the oldest testimonies of written love. Despite its historical importance, it is still a little known piece outside the academic field.

This finding not only changed the perception of the origin of love poetry, but also highlighted the cultural wealth of Sumerian civilization. His cuneiform writing, his mythology and his literary legacy continue to fascinate historians and linguists, revealing that, although millennia have passed, love continues to express themselves in surprisingly similar forms.