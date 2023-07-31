Tomás Antonio Oviedo Pastrana was born on June 23, 1925 in Sahagún, a warm town in Córdoba, on the Caribbean coast of Colombia. He is just 98 years old, has six children, thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He graduated as a lawyer from the Free University of Bogotá on July 3, 1953 and opened his office on July 21 of the same year, when the dictatorship of General Gustavo Rojas Pinilla was just beginning: “I have just completed 70 years of uninterrupted litigation”, he says smiling, “I am perfect in my mental faculties. I will continue working until God allows it.”

Oviedo is the oldest working lawyer in Colombia and perhaps in the world. 13 years ago, in September 2010, the Colombian Institute of Procedural Law honored him as the litigant with the longest professional practice during a congress in Cartagena. From that moment until today, his office only stopped working for a few months during the coronavirus pandemic, in which Oviedo was very ill. Now, healthy and lucid, he is eager to continue taking civil and family law proceedings in the courts and tribunals of the region. The lawyer Henry Rodríguez Valencia celebrated Oviedo’s 98th birthday with a post on Twitter that went viral: “The litigation lawyer with the longest practice in our country, Tomás Antonio Oviedo Pastrana today has reached his 98 years of age and 70 years honored this beautiful profession”.

Oviedo has not only been a trial lawyer. In 1945, when the Second World War was ending in Europe, he was elected as the youngest councilor in the history of Sahagún, at the age of 20. Later he was a deputy, participated in the creation of the department and became its Secretary of Government. “Many people have told me to run for council again in the October elections. If I win, I would be the youngest councilor and also the oldest in the town, ”he jokes.

His greatest pride is that during these 70 years of work he has never been censored or sanctioned for his professional practice. “I tell young people that the law is a service that must be provided to society honestly, with rectitude.” It is paradoxical, but his office, where the law reigns, is right in the middle of the houses of two of the most famous corrupt in Colombia. On one side lives Ñoño Elías, the former senator convicted of receiving bribes from Odebrecht who recently returned to freedom amid cheers. On the other side is the house of Emilio Tapia, the so-called contracting czar, a mega-contractor who has been to jail several times for stealing public money. “I don’t talk about my neighbors,” says Oviedo with serenity and resignation, who has seen them grow, prosper and fall from grace.

His routine is similar to that of any young lawyer in Colombia. He wakes up at 6:00 in the morning, listens to the news on the radio, checks his Facebook, showers, gets dressed, has breakfast and opens the office at 8:00. He receives clients, makes calls, prepares documents, reviews evidence, attends virtual hearings. He closes at noon because after the covid he was left with mobility problems and the doctors ordered many physical exercises that he does in the afternoon, after a nap, with the help of his nurse. “I love virtual hearings. They save me a lot of time. Now you don’t have to travel anywhere. I can do everything from my office and continue working on other cases,” says Oviedo at 98 years of age. And he adds: “With the internet, one is up-to-date, up-to-date with the latest rulings from the Courts, from the Council of State.”

Graduate Diploma of Tomás Oviedo’s law degree. Santiago Mesa

A young man works in the Oviedo office who helps him with technology matters. They recently bought a new camera and microphone and set up a special location for the hearings. “Last week a close person died and my uncle could not go to the funeral because he had a very important virtual audience,” says the musical teacher Juancho Nieves, Oviedo’s nephew. On the day of the interview, the oldest lawyer in Colombia is working on a lawsuit against a man in La Guajira and in the auction of a property in the municipality of La Unión, Sucre, both in other departments of the greater Caribbean region of Colombia. . “The first round has already been done, but there were no bidders, I asked that they set the second date. We are waiting, ”he explains.

Two of his children and several of his grandchildren are lawyers. He gives everyone advice and teaches them. “Recently a son came and he told me that it was time for him to retire, to take advantage of the time to rest, but I told him no. I am doing what I like, what I know how to do, what I have worked on all my life”, says Oviedo with vitality. And he jokes: “And if someone looks for me for a business and I earn a little talk, it doesn’t hurt.” His clients today are the children and grandchildren of his first clients. He has been and hopes to continue being the lawyer for many generations of families on the Caribbean coast who trust his professional judgment and his principles.

He is currently affiliated with the Córdoba bar association and that of neighboring Antioquia. His professional card is number 5,306, issued more than sixty years ago and, although today’s young people may not believe it, his citizenship card only has four digits (the current ones have ten). He has exercised his professional practice before the courts of Cartagena, Barranquilla, Sincelejo, Montería and Medellín, and before the courts of Sahagún, Chinú, San Andrés, Momil, Lorica, Caimito, Sincelejo, Since, Sampués, San Marcos, La Unión, Pueblo Nuevo, Planeta Rica, Montelíbano, Ayapel, Caucasia, Buenavista, Ciénaga de Oro, Cereté and Montería, that is, all of Córdoba. For a while he lost count of the processes he has won, but he insists on the most important thing: “We must ensure that the laws are applied fairly and impartially.”

Graduation photo of Tomás Oviedo’s 1946 law degree. Santiago Mesa

His office is full of photographs of him with famous people, from the former liberal president Carlos Lleras Camargo, to the mayoress of Bogotá, Claudia López. He likes to listen to boleros and porros, Caribbean music from the mid-20th century. In his family there is a predisposition to longevity. The doctor who recently reviewed his tests told her, half jokingly, half seriously, that he expected her to invite him to his hundredth birthday party. “I have many processes left to win.”

