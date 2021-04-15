Cairo (Al-Ittihad) – At the age of 91, Albert Arieh, the oldest Jew in Cairo and a symbol of the national movement against English colonialism, passed away.

Aryeh is one of three prominent Jews from Egypt who joined the national movement against British colonialism and refused to immigrate to Israel, and they merged with their new families into Egyptian society, namely, the lawyer Shehata Haroun (died 2001), the father of the head of the Jewish community, Magda Haroun, and the lawyer Youssef Darwish (died 2006).

In his last post on the social networking site “Facebook” before his death, Aryeh recalled his memories in the Jewish Quarter during the cholera epidemic of October 1947.

And before the spread of the new Corona virus, Aryeh used to practice his rituals by going to his office in the historic Mustafa Kamel building in the center of the country.

The great poet and critic Shaaban Youssef mourned him, through his official Facebook account, saying, “Say goodbye to Albert Aryeh, the man who was proud of his Egypt, and remained faithful throughout his life to his noble principles.”