Copenhagen. DNA from 2 million years ago, the oldest ever extracted, was obtained in Ice Age sediments in Greenland, a discovery that opens a new chapter for paleogenetics, scientists announced yesterday who have identified the genetic material of animals, plants and microbes. .

This material, found around the mouth of a fjord in the Arctic Ocean, reveals an amazing lost world in the remote region.

The researchers reported that they had detected DNA fragments from a panoply of animals such as mastodons, reindeer, hares, lemmings and geese, as well as plants such as poplar, birch and thuja, as well as microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi.

“DNA was able to survive 2 million years, twice as long as previously found,” explained Mikkel Winther Pedersen, one of the lead authors of the study, published in Nature.

Identified in sediments, the different DNA fragments come “from the northernmost part of Greenland, called Cape Copenhagen, and belong to an environment that we do not see on Earth today,” he explained.

They were preserved very well since they were frozen and were found on little-exploited surfaces, added the also professor at the University of Copenhagen.

“Rivers transported minerals and organic matter to the marine environment, where these terrestrial sediments were deposited. Then at some point this underwater landmass resurfaced and became a part of northern Greenland,” he said.

Cape Copenhagen is today an arctic desert. Different types of deposits had already been discovered there, including very well-preserved fossils of plants and insects.

The researchers’ work, which began in 2006, made it possible to trace an outline of the region 2 million years ago.

“We had this forest environment with mastodons, reindeer, hares and a large number of plant species. We have found 102 different plant taxa (grouping of related organisms, ndlr), “said Winther Pedersen.

The Kap Kobenhavnen area today. Afp photo

The researchers reflect on the adaptability of the species, because 2 million years ago, Greenland –“green land” in Danish– knew temperatures between 11 and 17 degrees compared to today, but at these latitudes the Sun does not set during the summer months nor does it rise during the winter.

“We do not see this association of species in any other place on Earth today,” said the specialist in paleoecology. This “suggests that the plasticity of species – the way they are able to adapt to different climates – might be different than we thought,” he said.

Using innovative technology, they discovered that the 41 fragments studied are older than a million years than the previous record of DNA obtained from a Siberian mammoth bone.

It was necessary to determine if the DNA was hidden in the clay and quartz and then it was possible to separate it from the sediment to examine it.

Organic material in coastal deposits at Kap Kobenhavn, Greenland, which harbors traces of the rich plant flora and insect fauna that lived two million years ago. Photo Svend Funder via Ap.

The method used “provides a fundamental understanding of why minerals or sediments can preserve DNA. It is a Pandora’s box that we are about to open,” said Karina Sand, who heads the geobiology group at the University of Copenhagen and who participated in the study.

For Winther Pedersen, with this finding “we break the barrier of what we thought we could achieve in terms of genetic studies. For a long time we believed that a million years was the limit of the survival of DNA, but today we see that it is twice as long.”

The mastodon was a relative of the elephant that roamed North and Central America until its extinction, about 10,000 years ago. The discovery shows that its range was wider than previously thought.

“The mastodon was a big surprise. It had never been found in Greenland. The biggest surprise, however, was this unique ecosystem of mixed arctic and temperate species without any modern analogue,” said Eske Willerslev, director of the Lundbeck Foundation Center for Geogenetics and lead of the study.