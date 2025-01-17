In the heart of the province of Huelva, in the charming town of Mogueryou will find one of the most important architectural treasures of Andalusia: the Monastery of Santa Clara. This convent, recognized for its history and impressive Mudejar architecture, is not only a cultural reference point, but also home to the oldest cloister in the region. Since its declaration as a National Monument in 1931 and its inclusion in the historical-artistic complex known as ‘Columbian Places’, the Monastery of Santa Clara has attracted the attention of historians, architects and tourists alike.

A historical heritage founded in 1337

The Monastery of Santa Clara was founded in 1337 by Alonso Jofre TenorioAdmiral Mayor of Castile, and his wife Elvira Álvarez. This emblematic building, which extends for approximately 10,000 square meters, was built to house Franciscan Poor Clare nuns, quickly becoming a vital center of the social, economic and religious life of the region. His influence lasted for centuries, and his patrons, the Portocarrero familyplayed a fundamental role in its development and maintenance.

The location of the monastery, in an area known as ‘Campo de Santa Clara’, was strategic. As the town grew, the convent became integrated into the urban landscape, reflecting the architectural trends that emerged at the end of the 15th century and the demographic boom of the region. This monastery was not only a place of spiritual retreat, but also a focus of expansion that inspired the founding of other convents in Andalusia, strengthening the order’s network of monasteries in southern Spain.

Mudejar architecture and the cloister

One of the most notable aspects of the Monastery of Santa Clara is its Mudejar architecture, a style that combines Christian and Islamic elements. The convent churchconsidered the noblest part of the building, is a magnificent example of a Gothic-Mudejar temple. This church has three naves separated by pointed arches, with a polygonal apse that distinguishes it. At the foot of the church, the double chorusboth high and low, houses impressive Nasrid ashlar masonry from the 14th century, which stands out for its uniqueness and beauty.









The Cloister of the Mothers is the jewel of the monasterybeing the oldest in Andalusia. Its low arches, dating from the 14th century, surround spaces that were used by the nuns for their daily life and prayers. Around the cloister, there are several rooms, such as the bedroom, the refectory and the kitchen, each with architectural characteristics that reflect the richness of its history. The kitchen, for example, preserves a huge fireplace from the 14th centurya testament to the nuns’ good preservation and adaptability over the centuries.

A spiritual and cultural meeting place

The Monastery of Santa Clara has not only been a refuge for monastic life, but also a cultural meeting place. Throughout its history, it has witnessed significant moments, such as the visit of Christopher Columbuswho prayed in his church on the night of March 16, 1493, after his return from the discovery of America.

And the influence of the monastery extends beyond its walls, as it has inspired the founding of other convents in Spain and America. Sister Inés Enriquezone of the abbesses of the monastery, played a crucial role in the acceptance of Columbus’s voyage by the Catholic Monarchs. Besides, the caravel ‘La Niña’which was built in Moguer, is linked to the monastery, since it was baptized with its name, although in history it is known by the surname of its owners (the Niño family).

Art and cultural heritage

The artistic heritage of the Monastery of Santa Clara is vast and varied, including significant works dating from the 15th century to the 18th century. Among the most notable pieces are the main altarpiecea work by Jerónimo Velázquez from the 17th century, and the tombs of the Portocarrerocarved in marble and alabaster. These sculptures represent various members of the family and are considered to be of exceptional quality.

The pictorial decoration is equally notable, with murals and altarpieces that embellish the interior of the monastery. The Virgin of Beautiful Love and the Child Jesus of Tears These are some of the religious images that adorn this sacred space, complemented by a set of dalmatics and choir books from the 15th century.

Restorations and future of the monastery

Since 1963, the Monastery of Santa Clara has been the subject of important restoration and conservation works, ensuring its sustainability and cultural promotion. Furthermore, within the framework of the Columbus Plan 92promoted by the Junta de Andalucía, efforts have been made to fully recover the buildings linked to the discovery of America.

Today, the Monastery of Santa Clara stands as a symbol of monastic life that has endured throughout the centuries. Its importance lies not only in its architecture, but also in the historical and cultural value that this 14th century convent boasts.

Visits to the monastery

For those interested in discovering this fascinating place, the Monastery of Santa Clara is open to the public from Tuesday to Sunday. From Tuesday to Saturday, the monastery can be visited during the morning sessions at 10:00, 11:00, 12:00 or 13:00, as well as at 16:00, 17:00 and 18:00 in the afternoon. On Sundays, it is only available in the morning, with visits at 10:00, 11:00, 12:00 and 1:00 p.m.

Regarding the rates, general admission costs €3.50being the most common option for those who visit individually. For students and retirees, there is a reduced rate of €2.50, which can be enjoyed by presenting the corresponding documentation. Families, for their part, can benefit from a special price of €9 for parents and children under 18 years of age, as long as there are at least three people. Likewise, organized groups of twenty people or more can access for a fee of €2.50 per person.